The best camera deals for Black Friday

Buying a digital camera, or any bit of photographic gear for that matter, can be a big investment, especially if you're in the market for a more advanced model. Enter Black Friday. With great cut-price deals on cameras and camera accessories from the big brands, we think this is the perfect time to bite the bullet and invest in the next big addition to your photography kit, so we've rounded up the retailers offering the best deals on lenses, DSLRs and more to help you decide.
The best DSLR camera deals on Black Friday 2017
SLR and DSLR camera deals from B&H Photo
B&H Photo have got a phenomenal number of deals on DSLRs for Black Friday, including camera bodies and bundles with printer kits, but one particular standout is this Nikon D3400 DSLR bundle, which comes with two lenses for straight-out-the-box use.View Deal
The best mirrorless camera deals on Black Friday 2017
Mirrorless camera deals from B&H Photo
Photographers in the market for a new mirrorless camera are in luck with B&H's Black Friday selection. There are plenty of entry-level models at impressively low prices, but this Sony Alpha a7R II Mirrorless Digital Camera, complete with storage kit, is among the best value offerings, with $500 dollars off the usual $2,898 asking price, taking it down to a more manageable $2,398.
The best point and shoot camera deals on Black Friday 2017
Point and shoot camera deals from B&H Photo
With Black Friday's heavily discounted prices, it's a good time for beginners to invest in a high-quality point and shoot camera. The Canon PowerShot SX60 is on offer at B&H Photo, along with some basic accessories to get you started, for $429, a not-inconsiderable $120 off the usual $549 price tag.View Deal
More Black Friday camera deals
Camera deals from Amazon
It's unsurprising that Black Friday giants Amazon are getting involved in some competitive camera deals, with offers on SLRs, mirrorless cameras, point-and-shoots, camcorders and even photography drones. View Deal