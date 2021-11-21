How to buy a dash cam during Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The Black Friday camera deals can be a great time to pick up a new photographic companion, but they aren't just for DSLRs and mirrorless cameras – dash cams also frequently hit their lowest prices during the shopping event.

These cameras attach to the windscreen of your car and continuously record forward-facing video as you drive. If a collision is detected, a portion of recorded footage is securely saved, ready to be viewed if it is needed as evidence.

There are lots of good reasons to buy a dash cam (more on that below). So if you've been considering treating your car to an all-seeing eye, we've put together this in-depth guide to finding the best Black Friday dash cam deal for you.

Based on our in-depth testing of the best dash cams around, we've boiled down some guidance on the best features to look for, how to decide whether or not to hardwire your dash cam, and the models to look out for during Black Friday. But first, the burning question – why buy a dash cam in the first place?

Why buy a dash cam?

For starters, the recorded footage could prove your innocence in the event of an accident. Without the footage, you might have to claim on your own insurance company instead of that of the other driver involved. But if the footage proves your innocence, then your no-claims discount should remain intact. Many car insurance companies also offer discounts if you use a dash cam.

As well as this, some dash cams can be hardwired to your car, giving them a permanent power supply and keeping them alive when the car is parked. In this state, they spring into life the moment a collision is detected, potentially recording key footage of the aftermath of a parking prang or attempted theft.

Some dash cams also feature driver assistance systems. These include alerts about nearby speed cameras and red light cameras, as well as warnings when you accidentally stray out of your lane, and notifications for when the vehicle ahead has set off.

Many dash cams also include a second camera to monitor the interior of your car, while others can be connected to a rear-facing camera, attached to the rear windscreen for capturing footage of accidents behind your vehicle.

How to choose the best dash cam for you

Video quality is by far the most important consideration when buying a dash cam. Ideally you want a camera that records in a resolution of at least 1080p, also known as Full HD. Some also record in the slightly higher 1440p, and more expensive models shoot in 4K, or Ultra HD, for extra clarity.

Also important is the inclusion of HDR, which helps to retain details in harsh lighting conditions, and a wide lens. Ideally, the lens should be at least 140 degrees, while some dash cams have a 180-degree lens for recording footage that stretches right across the front of your car, and to the sides slightly too.

Driver assistance systems won’t be for everyone. In our experience they don’t work as well as those fitted to most new cars, and can become quite annoying. But if you really want these, then expect to pay a little more for your dash cam, and for it to be larger than other, simpler models.

Battery life is not usually a consideration for dash cams, as the vast majority are powered by a cable connected to either the car’s USB port or 12V lighter socket. Some models have a short battery life, saving you from plugging them in on brief journeys. But we’re talking just 20 to 30 minutes here, so you are best off plugging in every time.

Some dash cams make use of a supercapacitor, which holds a few seconds’ worth of charge when power to the camera is cut. This means the camera can record for a few more seconds and safely save the most recent footage before switching off – an action that could be crucial if the camera’s power is lost due to a collision.

Most dash cams have the option to record audio, but we imagine the majority of drivers would opt to switch this off in the interest of passenger privacy. Voice control is also a feature that some dash cams have, but which in our experience is rarely used. Garmin dash cams have this, and while it is useful for saving footage manually (when there isn’t collision for the camera to detect), we don’t consider it a must-have.

To hardwire or not to hardwire?

Most drivers will be happy to plug their dash cam into a USB port or 12v socket, with the cable dangling down from the dash cam mounted to the windscreen. Others might opt for a semi-permanent installation by running the cable under the trim of their car interior. Most dash cams come with a plastic tool for pushing the cable into gaps between interior panels, particularly between the windscreen and A-pillar.

The third option is to hardwire the camera. This is where a special cable (often sold separately) is used to connect the dash cam to the car’s fuse box, giving it a permanent source of power from the vehicle’s battery. Hardwiring can be tricky for an amateur and dash cam makers recommend you have a professional complete the hardwiring process for you.

Once hardwired, the camera’s parking mode (if it has one) can be enabled, where it remains active while parked, sipping just enough power from the car’s battery to keep its collision sensors active, ready to capture footage the moment something happens. Some dash cams can also be triggered by motion while in parking mode, increasing the chances of recording useful footage of an incident.

We've rounded up the most likely sources of Black Friday dash cam deals, so you know where to shop when the deals arrive this week.

US:

Amazon: wide range of car cameras at all price points, but few deals so far

Best Buy: some early deals on older dash cams from Nextbase and Thinkware

Walmart: wide variety of dash cam brands, though few discounts so far



UK:

Amazon: some early Black Friday deals on older models like the Thinkware X700

Currys: save 25% of the Nextbase 322GW and more

Halfords: a few early deals on budget models from Blackvue and Nextbase

The 3 best dash cams to watch out for during Black Friday

There aren't currently any big Black Friday discounts on our favorite dash cams, but they're likely arrive very soon – here are the main models to look out for.

1. Garmin Dash Cam 67W

This is a remarkably compact dash cam with a very simple and discrete windscreen mounting system that uses a small magnet. It shoots at 1440p resolution with HDR and has a wide, 180-degree lens. There’s also a voice control system that works surprisingly well, a simple smartphone app for setting everything up, and there’s a handful of driver assistance systems too.

2. Nextbase 622GW

Currently one of our favorite dash cams, the 622GW by Nextbase shoots in 4K for super-sharp footage, and has a 140-degree lens. There’s also GPS for accurate location, direction and speed data, plus Alexa integration and what3words which, with Nextbase’s EmergencySOS function, helps to call the emergency and give them your direction location if you have an accident and can’t respond.

3. Thinkware T700

This camera covers all of the basics, including Full HD video recording, GPS and a 140-degree lens. But it also has a 4G connection, so you can log into the camera remotely and check up on your vehicle from wherever you are in the world. This camera requires hardwiring, so is more of a permanent installation than most.

