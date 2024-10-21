Black Friday Xbox deals 2024 - what to expect as we approach the sales period

This year's Black Friday Xbox deals are right around the corner, and typically, it's the best time of year to shop for Xbox consoles, bundles, controllers, and accessories.

If you're browsing Xbox's current-generation lineup for the first time, now is a fantastic period in which to do so. Not only are the base Xbox Series X|S consoles likely to receive price drops (as evidenced by previous Black Friday events), but we also have two new additions to the lineup in the Xbox Series X Digital Edition and Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition. These two may be featured in some new value-packed bundles over the Holidays, so certainly worth keeping an eye on.

Consoles aside, first-party Xbox kit and third-party 'Designed for Xbox' hardware typically represent some of the best Black Friday deals across most big box retailers. We'll be keeping a very close eye on Black Friday Xbox deals during the upcoming sales week. But for now, here's everything you need to know to best prepare. For a more specific look at Xbox-related hardware, be sure to check out our guide to all the best Black Friday Xbox controller deals in the run-up to the event.

Rhys Wood Hardware Editor As TechRadar Gaming's Hardware Editor, I've been testing and reviewing Xbox hardware for upwards of three years. In November, myself and the rest of the TechRadar Gaming team will endeavor to highlight discounted products that are most worth your hard-earned cash. From controllers and headsets to storage cards and beyond, you can trust us to draw your attention to a range of high-quality offers.

Black Friday Xbox deals: FAQs

When do Black Friday Xbox deals start in 2024? Black Friday Xbox deals officially begin on November 29. There is a catch, however; most retailers like to begin their Black Friday sales up to a week ahead of time. As a result, you can expect outlets like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Argos, and Currys to kick off their respective sales as early as Monday, November 25, or perhaps even the weekend before.

What kind of Black Friday Xbox deals should I expect? Black Friday is one of the few times in the year that we see some actual, honest-to-goodness discounts on Xbox console bundles. Furthermore, you can expect discounts on a wide range of Xbox controllers, gaming headsets, storage cards, and other popular accessories. The most common and readily available discount will undoubtedly be for the Xbox Wireless Controller and its countless colorway options. And when it comes to headsets, the likes of Turtle Beach, Razer, SteelSeries, and more will absolutely come bearing savings. Also, keep an eye out for discounts on the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card as well as the WD Black C50. These are the two main internal SSD offerings on Xbox and routinely see superb discounts over the Black Friday sales period. If you're looking to add more storage to your console for less, this will be the time to do so.

Last Year's best Black Friday Xbox deals in the US

Xbox Series X: was $499.99 now $439 at Walmart

Save $61 - As Black Friday continues, Walmart is hosting a fantastic $60 discount for the Xbox Series X console. A similar discount is also available at Best Buy, the link to which you'll find just below.

Xbox Series X + Diablo 4 bundle: was $559.99 now $439 at Walmart

Save $120 - Simply one of the best deals we've seen all Black Friday. You can grab an Xbox Series X with a copy of Diablo 4 at Walmart, for a total saving of $120. We can't imagine this deal will be around for very long, so if you're in the market for a new console, this is a seriously tempting offer.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: was $179.99 now $88.20 at Walmart

Save $91.79 - Absolutely the lowest we've ever seen an Xbox Elite 2 Controller drop during Black Friday. Be sure to act quick on this one, as it's easily one of the best deals of the last week.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - Core in Red: was $139.99 now $95.99 at Target

Save $44 - Previously $85, this pad's sale price isn't as exciting as last month. While this version of Microsoft's premium gamepad doesn't include extras like alternate modules or a carry case, this is still a frankly absurd price for one of the best Xbox controllers around.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Stellar Shift Special Edition): was $69.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - A superb discount for one of the Xbox Wireless Controller's nicest special editions. Right now, it's cheaper than several other colorways for the gamepad. It's highly sought after, though, so don't expect stock to last too long.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Carbon Black): was $59.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - An excellent discount for the standard Xbox Wireless Controller. If you're after a spare or a replacement gamepad, then Best Buy easily has the best discount for it at present.

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel: was $299.99 now $199 at Amazon

Save $101 - Perhaps the best racing wheel deal we've seen all Black Friday. If you're looking for a pro favorite that comes with a set of pedals, then the G920 are perfect for racing with Forza Motorsport and the like.

SteelSeries Arctis 9X: was $199.99 now $99.99 at Steel Series

Save $100 - The SteelSeries Arctis 9X is matching its lowest-ever price at Best Buy right now. Among our favorite wireless Xbox Series X headsets, it's well worth the $100 price tag with its excellent sound quality and battery life.

SteelSeries Arctis Prime gaming headset: was $69.99 now $43.99 at Amazon

Save $26 - This is a superb discount on one of SteelSeries best budget gaming headsets. It's still a few bucks away from its record-low price at Amazon, but it's a fantastic early saving nonetheless. It's multiplatform, too, so expect it to work on devices beyond the Xbox ecosystem.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX: was $179.99 now $129.95 at Amazon

Save $50 - Turtle Beach's Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX is a phenomenal mid-range gaming headset, packing superb sound quality and a clear mic, making it an excellent choice for online multiplayer.

WD BLACK C50 1TB expansion card: was $149.99 now $124.98 at Amazon

Save $25 - If you're looking for an official card to exploit the benefits of speedy storage, but also want to get the lowest price available, then this is the deal to go for. WD BLACK's C50 card is an excellent alternative to the Seagate unit and every bit as good. Even more so at this record-low price.

Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - From the makers of XCOM 2 comes a superbly creative turn-based strategy featuring Marvel's mightiest heroes. At $20 off, this is a phenomenal saving on one of 2022's most overlooked gems.

Last Year's best Black Friday Xbox deals in the UK

Xbox Series X: was £479.99 now £359 at Amazon

Save £120 - The Xbox Series X is currently down to its lowest-ever Amazon price following Black Friday. Looking to buy just the console on its own? This is absolutely the best way to do so in the UK right now.

Xbox Series X + Diablo 4 bundle: was £489.99 now £389 at Amazon

Save £100 - This phenomenal Xbox Series X bundle nets you the console and a digital copy of Diablo 4 at an utterly devilish discount.

Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 bundle: was £489.99 now £409.99 at Argos

Save £80 - A phenomenal price for this Forza Horizon 5 bundle, netting you the console, the game and a selection of its DLC all for just £10 more than the console by itself.

Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 Bundle + Starfield Premium Edition: was £589.98 now £454.98 at Amazon

Save £145 - Looking to buy an Xbox Series X and nab two of its best games while you're at it? This is a pretty excellent bundle that packs in Forza Horizon 5, its DLC, and Starfield Premium Edition as digital codes.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Carbon Black): was £54.99 now £38.99 at Amazon

Save £16 - The Xbox Wireless Controller continues to enjoy a solid discount. Alternate colors are also discounted at around £10 each. But you should act fast, as Xbox's official gamepads tend to sell out very quickly.

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Xbox wired controller: was £149.99 now £114.99 at Argos

Save £35 - This is a fantastic saving for the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma controller. If you're looking for a solid wired controller with excellent build quality, consider checking out this current Black Friday deal.

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller: was £37.99 now £25.76 at Amazon

Save £12 - Although this budget gamepad has been cheaper in the past, this is still a great rate on a controller that won't break the bank. What's more, it's available in many different colorways, and as it's coming from PowerA, you can expect a surprisingly high-quality experience.

Xbox Wireless Headset: was £89.99 now £74.95 at Amazon

Save £15 - This discount holds firm from its previous Prime Day price, and while it's not the best price we've ever seen for the official Xbox Wireless Headset, it's still a strong saving if you're in need of a new Xbox headset right now.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 gaming headset: was £69.99 now £54.99 at Amazon

Save £15 - While it's not the best ever UK price we've seen for the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 wireless headset, this is still a great discount that knocks the excellent mid-range headset down to a more budget-friendly price.

Street Fighter 6: was £59.99 now £24.99 at Currys

Save £35 - At better than half-price, this is a phenomenal discount for Street Fighter 6 that shouldn't be missed if you're looking to buy one of the generation's absolute best fighting games.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: was £69.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - This is a phenomenal saving for one of 2022's best titles. Survivor continues Cal's journey as the sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order. It's a superb soulslike that Star Wars fans will love.