Black Friday Xbox deals 2024 - what to expect as we approach the sales period

This year's Black Friday Xbox deals are right around the corner, and typically, it's the best time of year to shop for Xbox consoles, bundles, controllers, and accessories.
If you're browsing Xbox's current-generation lineup for the first time, now is a fantastic period in which to do so. Not only are the base Xbox Series X|S consoles likely to receive price drops (as evidenced by previous Black Friday events), but we also have two new additions to the lineup in the Xbox Series X Digital Edition and Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition. These two may be featured in some new value-packed bundles over the Holidays, so certainly worth keeping an eye on.
Consoles aside, first-party Xbox kit and third-party 'Designed for Xbox' hardware typically represent some of the best Black Friday deals across most big box retailers. We'll be keeping a very close eye on Black Friday Xbox deals during the upcoming sales week. But for now, here's everything you need to know to best prepare. For a more specific look at Xbox-related hardware, be sure to check out our guide to all the best Black Friday Xbox controller deals in the run-up to the event.
As TechRadar Gaming's Hardware Editor, I've been testing and reviewing Xbox hardware for upwards of three years. In November, myself and the rest of the TechRadar Gaming team will endeavor to highlight discounted products that are most worth your hard-earned cash. From controllers and headsets to storage cards and beyond, you can trust us to draw your attention to a range of high-quality offers.
Black Friday Xbox deals: FAQs
When do Black Friday Xbox deals start in 2024?
Black Friday Xbox deals officially begin on November 29. There is a catch, however; most retailers like to begin their Black Friday sales up to a week ahead of time. As a result, you can expect outlets like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Argos, and Currys to kick off their respective sales as early as Monday, November 25, or perhaps even the weekend before.
Which retailers have the best Black Friday Xbox deals?
Unlike Prime Day, Black Friday Xbox deals can be found at a large swathe of big box retailers in the US and the UK. Not sure where to begin shopping? The list of regional retailers below will give you a good idea of where to start - and what to expect from each:
US
Amazon: usually the largest selection of discounts
Best Buy: big on Xbox games and controllers
GameStop: a great stop for Xbox bundles
Walmart: good for bundles and often price matches Amazon
UK
Amazon: the widest selection of discounts in the UK
Argos: your next best option for hardware savings
Currys: fantastic for hardware and console bundles
Game: plenty of console bundle deals
John Lewis: an outlier, but decent for Xbox discounts
Very: historically great for discounted Xbox bundles
What kind of Black Friday Xbox deals should I expect?
Black Friday is one of the few times in the year that we see some actual, honest-to-goodness discounts on Xbox console bundles. Furthermore, you can expect discounts on a wide range of Xbox controllers, gaming headsets, storage cards, and other popular accessories.
The most common and readily available discount will undoubtedly be for the Xbox Wireless Controller and its countless colorway options. And when it comes to headsets, the likes of Turtle Beach, Razer, SteelSeries, and more will absolutely come bearing savings.
Also, keep an eye out for discounts on the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card as well as the WD Black C50. These are the two main internal SSD offerings on Xbox and routinely see superb discounts over the Black Friday sales period. If you're looking to add more storage to your console for less, this will be the time to do so.
Last Year's best Black Friday Xbox deals in the US
Xbox Series X: was $499.99 now $439 at Walmart
Save $61 - As Black Friday continues, Walmart is hosting a fantastic $60 discount for the Xbox Series X console. A similar discount is also available at Best Buy, the link to which you'll find just below.
Xbox Series X + Diablo 4 bundle: was $559.99 now $439 at Walmart
Save $120 - Simply one of the best deals we've seen all Black Friday. You can grab an Xbox Series X with a copy of Diablo 4 at Walmart, for a total saving of $120. We can't imagine this deal will be around for very long, so if you're in the market for a new console, this is a seriously tempting offer.
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: was $179.99 now $88.20 at Walmart
Save $91.79 - Absolutely the lowest we've ever seen an Xbox Elite 2 Controller drop during Black Friday. Be sure to act quick on this one, as it's easily one of the best deals of the last week.
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - Core in Red: was $139.99 now $95.99 at Target
Save $44 - Previously $85, this pad's sale price isn't as exciting as last month. While this version of Microsoft's premium gamepad doesn't include extras like alternate modules or a carry case, this is still a frankly absurd price for one of the best Xbox controllers around.
Xbox Wireless Controller (Stellar Shift Special Edition): was $69.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy
Save $30 - A superb discount for one of the Xbox Wireless Controller's nicest special editions. Right now, it's cheaper than several other colorways for the gamepad. It's highly sought after, though, so don't expect stock to last too long.
Xbox Wireless Controller (Carbon Black): was $59.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy
Save $20 - An excellent discount for the standard Xbox Wireless Controller. If you're after a spare or a replacement gamepad, then Best Buy easily has the best discount for it at present.
Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel: was $299.99 now $199 at Amazon
Save $101 - Perhaps the best racing wheel deal we've seen all Black Friday. If you're looking for a pro favorite that comes with a set of pedals, then the G920 are perfect for racing with Forza Motorsport and the like.
SteelSeries Arctis 9X: was $199.99 now $99.99 at Steel Series
Save $100 - The SteelSeries Arctis 9X is matching its lowest-ever price at Best Buy right now. Among our favorite wireless Xbox Series X headsets, it's well worth the $100 price tag with its excellent sound quality and battery life.
SteelSeries Arctis Prime gaming headset: was $69.99 now $43.99 at Amazon
Save $26 - This is a superb discount on one of SteelSeries best budget gaming headsets. It's still a few bucks away from its record-low price at Amazon, but it's a fantastic early saving nonetheless. It's multiplatform, too, so expect it to work on devices beyond the Xbox ecosystem.
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX: was $179.99 now $129.95 at Amazon
Save $50 - Turtle Beach's Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX is a phenomenal mid-range gaming headset, packing superb sound quality and a clear mic, making it an excellent choice for online multiplayer.
WD BLACK C50 1TB expansion card: was $149.99 now $124.98 at Amazon
Save $25 - If you're looking for an official card to exploit the benefits of speedy storage, but also want to get the lowest price available, then this is the deal to go for. WD BLACK's C50 card is an excellent alternative to the Seagate unit and every bit as good. Even more so at this record-low price.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy
Save $20 - From the makers of XCOM 2 comes a superbly creative turn-based strategy featuring Marvel's mightiest heroes. At $20 off, this is a phenomenal saving on one of 2022's most overlooked gems.
Last Year's best Black Friday Xbox deals in the UK
Xbox Series X: was £479.99 now £359 at Amazon
Save £120 - The Xbox Series X is currently down to its lowest-ever Amazon price following Black Friday. Looking to buy just the console on its own? This is absolutely the best way to do so in the UK right now.
Xbox Series X + Diablo 4 bundle: was £489.99 now £389 at Amazon
Save £100 - This phenomenal Xbox Series X bundle nets you the console and a digital copy of Diablo 4 at an utterly devilish discount.
Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 bundle: was £489.99 now £409.99 at Argos
Save £80 - A phenomenal price for this Forza Horizon 5 bundle, netting you the console, the game and a selection of its DLC all for just £10 more than the console by itself.
Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 Bundle + Starfield Premium Edition: was £589.98 now £454.98 at Amazon
Save £145 - Looking to buy an Xbox Series X and nab two of its best games while you're at it? This is a pretty excellent bundle that packs in Forza Horizon 5, its DLC, and Starfield Premium Edition as digital codes.
Xbox Wireless Controller (Carbon Black): was £54.99 now £38.99 at Amazon
Save £16 - The Xbox Wireless Controller continues to enjoy a solid discount. Alternate colors are also discounted at around £10 each. But you should act fast, as Xbox's official gamepads tend to sell out very quickly.
Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Xbox wired controller: was £149.99 now £114.99 at Argos
Save £35 - This is a fantastic saving for the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma controller. If you're looking for a solid wired controller with excellent build quality, consider checking out this current Black Friday deal.
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller: was £37.99 now £25.76 at Amazon
Save £12 - Although this budget gamepad has been cheaper in the past, this is still a great rate on a controller that won't break the bank. What's more, it's available in many different colorways, and as it's coming from PowerA, you can expect a surprisingly high-quality experience.
Xbox Wireless Headset: was £89.99 now £74.95 at Amazon
Save £15 - This discount holds firm from its previous Prime Day price, and while it's not the best price we've ever seen for the official Xbox Wireless Headset, it's still a strong saving if you're in need of a new Xbox headset right now.
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 gaming headset: was £69.99 now £54.99 at Amazon
Save £15 - While it's not the best ever UK price we've seen for the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 wireless headset, this is still a great discount that knocks the excellent mid-range headset down to a more budget-friendly price.
Street Fighter 6: was £59.99 now £24.99 at Currys
Save £35 - At better than half-price, this is a phenomenal discount for Street Fighter 6 that shouldn't be missed if you're looking to buy one of the generation's absolute best fighting games.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: was £69.99 now £29.99 at Amazon
Save £40 - This is a phenomenal saving for one of 2022's best titles. Survivor continues Cal's journey as the sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order. It's a superb soulslike that Star Wars fans will love.
F1 23: was £69.99 now £29.99 at Amazon
Save £40 - Codemasters' best F1 game in years is enjoying a stellar Amazon discount right now. With improvements to career, racing AI, and the return of the awesome Braking Point campaign, F1 fans are eating well this year.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.