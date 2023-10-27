Black Friday gaming desk deals 2023 - what to expect this year

Black Friday gaming desk deals are on the horizon, with chances for massive savings on all sorts of rad furniture. November 24 is still a little way away, but there's plenty of time for you to get the lay of the land if you're in the market for a new gaming setup.

If you love to play the best PC games, you'll need a comfortable setup to get the most out of your gaming experience. In addition to the best gaming chairs, you'll also want one of the best gaming desks. Whether you want a stylish statement piece or a practical, durable piece of furniture, we've got you covered when it comes to Black Friday deals. With the help of our expert buying advice and specially selected deals spotlights, you'll be making the most out of the best Black Friday gaming deals in no time.

At TRG, we take comfortable gaming seriously, familiarizing ourselves with the vast range of gaming desks on offer so you don't have to. We play video games for a living, and we like to do so in comfort, Our expert advice will help you make the best decisions possible when buying a new gaming desk - and don't forget that the Black Friday gaming chair deals could help you save on a whole new furniture getup. Sit back for top-tier buying advice as well as all the best Black Friday deals on offer in the run-up to the big day.

Black Friday gaming desk deals in the US

SEVEN WARRIOR L Shaped Gaming Desk with LED Lights: was $169.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - A stylish and customizable solution, this L-shaped desk is ideal for anyone running more than one monitor. At 50.4'' this substantial corner desk is made of durable carbon fiber, while also coming complete with a cup holder and headphone racks. the desk also comes in a variety of colorways including Black and Pink. Price check: Newegg - $220.33

ODK Computer Desk with Storage Shelves and Monitor Stand: was $139.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - This compact, form-fitting desk is ideal when space is at a premium. With elegant storage shelves and a sturdy monitor stand, this 40'' desk offers a functional, minimalist setup, perfect for those in the market for a compact yet efficient work surface. Price check: Newegg - $183.13

SEVEN WARRIOR Gaming Desk 55 Inch: was $159.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Though plain, this ergonomic desk is ideal for wide, multiple-monitor setups. Thanks to the lack of dedicated storage racks, the desk is also easier to move than many of its counterparts, making it a versatile purchase. This 55-inch work surface is a plain, no-nonsense offering - efficient, minimalist, and sturdy. Price check: Seven Warrior - $159.99

Coleshome L Shaped Gaming Desk with LED Lights & Power Outlets: was $229.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - A heavy-duty option, this reversible 56'' computer desk comes complete with a full stand, storage shelves, LED lights, and power outlets. This large corner desk is ideal for anyone looking to build a comprehensive gaming nook. Multiple consoles and PCs will fit snugly, allowing you to have all of your consoles of choice in a single place. Price Check: Newegg - $314.43

Black Friday gaming desk deals in the UK

DESINO Gaming Desk 100 x 50 cm PC Computer Desk: was £81.86 now £59.49 at Amazon

Save £22 - This affordable gaming desk is stylish, practical, and easy to set up. Those looking to furnish their gaming setup on a budget would struggle to do better than this limited-time deal. It even comes with a headphone hook to help you save space.

CubiCubi L Shaped Gaming Desk Computer Office Desk: £59.99 at Amazon

Excellent value - This sleek 120 cm corner desk offers fantastic value for anyone wanting to convert a corner of their home into their own personal gaming haven. With headphone hooks and a monitor stand, the CubiCubi L offers extra utility despite its low price point.

Homall Gaming Desk 140 x 60cm Large Computer Table: was £129.99 now £109.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - This mid-range desk is a convenient choice for those looking for a larger setup. The desk's impressive 140 x 60 cm surface area is well-equipped to accommodate multiple monitors and accessories. We rate the Hommal Gaming Desk as the best budget gaming desk you can buy. At £20 off, it's well worth the investment.

Madesa Gaming Computer Desk with 5 Shelves: was £189.99 now £179.99 at Amazon

Save £10 - With five storage shelves, the Madesa is perfect if you're looking for a gaming desk that doubles as a storage solution. If you play on multiple consoles or if you have a collection of gaming accessories, the Madesa has you covered. Its unobtrusive, minimalist design means that it'll match almost any sort of home decor, too. Price check: The Range - £189.99

CubiCubi Stack Gaming Desk 130 x 130 cm: was £128.64 now £83.59 at Amazon

Save £45 - This ergonomic and sleek carbon fiber desk currently stands at 35% off. In addition to a wide monitor stand, the furnishing also comes with its own LED strip, letting you personalize your gaming setup. This mid-range product offers great value that you'd be hard-pressed to find elsewhere.

Black Friday gaming desk deals FAQs

When do Black Friday gaming desk deals start? Black Friday arrives on November 24, the first Friday after Thanksgiving. However, retailers across the planet will will be ramping up sales in advance to drum up custom before the big day. This means that all of November is fair game when it comes to deals. This is also why we've bought you these deals ahead of time, to make sure you don't miss a single bargain.

Black Friday gaming desk deals - what to expect

Black Friday gaming desk deals offer a wide range of bargains which are only liable to get bigger as we get closer to the big day. Though Black Friday will be arriving this year on November 24, we can expect savings to ramp up all throughout the month.

When it comes to gaming desks, bargains will be coming thick and fast through November.

However, mid-range and budget desks are more likely to receive significant price cuts, with premium offerings remaining on the more expensive side. This isn't to say that we won't see discounts on the likes of Secretlab Magnus Pro XL or the Mojo Gamer Pro, but, if we do, they'll likely be limited-time deals that will require quick responses from savvy consumers.

So far, we've seen strong savings on desks with RGB lighting, meaning that these stylish, fashionable, and much sought-after products will be readily available over the Black Friday period. You won't need to commit to buying the premium Cooler Master GD160 ARGB to get your hands on some snazzy LEDs.

Lastly, it's worth noting that we've already seen significant savings on L-shaped desks of all kinds. This means that, if you're looking for a gaming setup with a bit of extra room, you'll be in luck this Black Friday.

