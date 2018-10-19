Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals - what to expect this year

We think Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are going to be one of the most sought-after items of the sales bonanza this year. Sought-after for sure, but will we actually get the mega discounts we crave? The discount you deserve after waiting all this time to treat yourself to Nintendo's best console in years. Hopefully Black Friday and Cyber Monday will deliver.

Here at TechRadar, we've got our eye on the latest Nintendo Switch prices all year around with our regularly updated guide to the hottest bundles, discount codes and cheapest prices on extras like spare Joy-Cons and Pro controllers. So we know what the prices are like and don't get overly excited about shoddy deals where you 'technically' save a fiver by going for a bundle packed with cases and steering wheel attachments that you don't actually want - Amazon Prime Day was rubbish this year for instance.

So when we do ring the deals alert bell and highlight a special offer on Black Friday, right here on this page, then you know it's something we're personally excited about and would consider buying for ourselves or loved ones. Don't worry, you're in good company, we're well aware of the whole buying a Nintendo Switch 'for the kids' scheme to get the console into your living room for your own enjoyment too.

So what will the hottest games be around Black Friday?

Nintendo's first-party published lineup of exclusives is seriously strong and most of them keep their prices way above £40 long after release. Launch title, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is still a massive £47 at the time of writing. Other popular picks to look out for from Nintendo are Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party and Super Smash Bros.

There will be two new Pokemon games released just before Black Friday too, in the shape of Pokemon Let's Go, Pikachu and Pokemon Let's Go, Eevee. If either of those are two are on your Christmas list, we wouldn't hang about as we expect them to sell out. If you've not bought one by Cyber Monday, we'd at least be sure to pick one up by the end of November in-case there's a case of last-minute panic buying in December - if you've not had a discount by Cyber Monday we don't see one coming for the rest of the year.

Can I get any of these games in bundles?

Yes! These games will be in high demand and it'll always be worth checking out any bundles that include these first party titles. Because if they offer the games at a discounted rate, then it's a great chance to save money as we rarely see them come down in price when sold on their own. As a rule, just try to remember the base price of the console on its own is £280 (at best we've seen it drop to £250 with voucher codes) and the games mentioned above generally cost £40-£50.

Who usually has the best bundles?

Well, we'll be bringing the best bundles right to you on this page to save you having twenty tabs open on all the usual outlets. Here in the UK, we're actually pretty lucky as far as the gaming scene goes as we have loads of stores all vying for your attention and so many of them seem to go for it around Black Friday (and November in general come to think of it). Compare that to the US and we'd struggle to recommend more than four or five stores that will have decent bundles on offer and the deals over there have been a bit stinky so far in 2018.

Amazon is of course a huge player here and the Lightning Deals will arguably be the best of the lot. You'll need to have your fingers on the buzzers for these deals though as last year on Black Friday its Nintendo Switch lightning deals sold out in less than a minute.

AO.com has come out fighting with gaming deals this year and we expect it to be in the mix. Game has a bit of a rep for sticking close to RRPs (on software especially) and many bundles are a bit meh. However, it does sometimes come up with absolute gold, so we'll be keeping an eye on the old purple monster for sure. Currys and Argos often go big with bundles packed with discounted games too.

John Lewis is more about price-matching rather than coming up with its own bespoke bundles and we're always keen to go with it as the retailer offers a minimum two-year guarantee on electronics for free (compared to the standard 12 months at most other stores). And then there's Zavvi, who don't get up to much the rest of the year, but have had some of the best PS4/Xbox deals of the year on Black Fridays past - maybe this year it'll swing the deals hammer on the Nintendo Switch. Whatever happens though, we'll be keeping our eyes on all these retailers, along with plenty of others to bring you the final answer in Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle predictions

Ok, let's do this. What prices do we expect, or really hope, to see Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals go for? Well, let's be optimistic and say we'll get something better than last year's best which was the Mario-red version of the console with Super Mario Odyssey for £280. So one free Triple A game.

We've got our hearts set on something closer to £250 this year, ideally with two Triple A games - so any from that list we mentioned earlier. We've got a few members on the team who'd bite if a deal came along with a Neon red/blue Switch with Zelda and Splatoon 2 for £250 for example.

There will probably be lots of other deals with third-party games (titles not published by Nintendo itself) that could go a touch cheaper, or maybe include more games at once or a mix of third-party and Nintendo titles. FIFA 19, NBA 2K18, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Minecraft, Fortnite and more are prime for discounts and bundles.

You're probably thinking £250 and a couple of games? Isn't that a bit expensive for a console that's been out since March 2017? We completely agree to be honest, but here's the thing; Nintendo hates discounting it's own hardware (just like it's own games) so it's not exactly known for going out of its way to knock money off the RRP or sell large amounts of stock on the cheap to its suppliers.

And the Nintendo Switch has sold really well since launch. It's a natural at retail, it's got the TV ads running all year keeping it in the public's mind for Christmas presents and the portable nature of the console makes it popular over the summer too for taking on holidays or keeping kids quiet in the back of the car. With demand as strong as it is, Nintendo and its retail partners know too well it's going to sell well regardless of whether the bundles really offer any massive discounts.

But we know there will be some treasure, hidden amongst all the bloated bundles and we'll be right there to highlight them for you.

What Nintendo Switch deals are out right now?

Nintendo Switch | Fortnite DLC pack | £279 at AO.com

Fortnite's world dominating Battle Royale mode is free to download for all anyways, but this Nintendo Switch bundle gives you a head start thanks to the DLC content. The Switch alone is £279 elsewhere, so you're getting the extra content for free. The Fortnite DLC includes 1000 V-bucks and some Double Helix customisation items.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! Edition Pack | £339 at AO.com

It's about time we had some proper Pokémon games on the Nintendo Switch and this new special edition bundle comes with the upcoming Let's Go, Pikachu! game, a Poké Ball Plus controller and themed Joy-Cons. Expect this to sell out fast if the usual Pokémon mania is anything to go by.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition Mario Pack | £339.99 at Nintendo

This excellent UK-exclusive bundle comes with the limited edition console dock and controllers, a carry case, a steelbook for the game and a GameCube-style controller (an essential for any serious Smash Bros fan. Oh and it comes with the new game too of course. If you don't want the extra controller, steelbook and case you can get the console/game bundle for £319.99 at Game instead.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Mario Tennis Aces | £299.99 at Currys

This is great Nintendo Switch bundle for multiplayer as it comes with the new Super Mario Tennis. And seeing as the Joy-Con controllers come as a pair, you're able to dive into the two-player action straight away. You're essentially getting the game for half price in this deal.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Crash Bandicoot Trilogy | £289.99 at Currys

This Nintendo Switch bundles includes the excellent Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy - a full-on remake of the PS1 classics. Already a big hit on the other consoles, the Switch version benefits from the excellent portable screen mode for taking Crash for a spin wherever you go.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | + 1 game | £299.99 at Argos

This new Argos bundle includes a Nintendo Switch and a discounted game of your choosing from a list of three. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is the best value option given how expensive it usually is. Other options include Minecraft or Captain Toad Treasure Tracker. Also available with the grey controllers. This offer expires October 30th.View Deal