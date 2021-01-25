Trending

Best Amazon UAE deals for DSF: grab the best deals during Dubai Shopping Festival

Our pick of the best deals before DSF ends

The best Amazon DSF deals available now

DSF Sale

The Dubai Shopping Festival is coming to an end on Jan 30th, and if you haven't had the chance to go out and shop for some good deals, we wouldn't blame you. With Covid-19 still on everyone's minds, a lot of us would much rather enjoy some shopping from the comfort of our homes.

Which is exactly where Amazon comes in - just before DSF comes to an end this week, they've got some great deals across a variety of brands for you to choose from. Whether you're looking for a fitness wearable, a new smartphone, or even a new microwave, there are plenty of deals to choose from.

Just make sure you hurry - these deals won't last long!

Laptop deals

Asus Zenbook S13 - AED 6,499 AED 4,599View Deal

ROG STRIX G712LV-EV009T STRIX G Gaming Laptop - AED 6,199View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus GX502GW-AZ088T Gaming Laptop - AED 7,499View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 - AED 4,936 AED 3,835View Deal

HP 15s-fq1019ne Laptop - AED 2,099 AED 1,599View Deal

HP Pavilion x360 14-dh1025ne Convertible Laptop - AED 2,399 AED 2,299View Deal

HP Pavilion Gaming 15-dk1002ne Laptop - AED 4,999View Deal

ASUS ExpertBook B9450 - AED 5,859View Deal

Audio deals

Bose SoundLink Mini II - AED 729 AED 599View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones 700 - AED 1,649 AED 1,399View Deal

Bose Portable Smart Speaker - AED 1,449 AED 1,199View Deal

Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II - AED 949 AED 599.25View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free - AED 839 AED 599View Deal

Sennheiser HD 450BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphone - AED 799 AED 590View Deal

UE Wonderboom 2 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - AED 319 AED 299View Deal

Smartphone deals

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Dual SIM - AED 4,899View Deal

Wearable deals

Movado Connect 2.0 smartwatch - AED 1,895View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 - AED 783View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch3 - AED 1,634View Deal

Gaming deals

Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset - AED 849 AED 679View Deal

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - AED 819 AED 754View Deal

Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse - AED 549 AED 409View Deal

Smart home deals

Xiaomi Mi Home Security Camera - AED 149 AED 99.75View Deal

Eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner [BoostIQ] RoboVac 30C - AED 699 AED 594.15View Deal

Eufy RoboVac G10 Hybrid - AED 899 AED 764.15View Deal

iRobot Roomba 976 - AED 1,499View Deal

iRobot Braava jet 250 - AED 999 AED 799View Deal

Kitchen deals

Black+Decker 20L Microwave Oven - AED 275 AED 209View Deal

Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me Coffee Machine (with 5 Capsule Boxes) - AED 429 AED 379View Deal

Black+Decker 900W 12 Cup 24 Hours Programmable Coffee Maker - AED 179 AED 161View Deal

Black+Decker 880W 4-in-1 Food Processor - AED 369 AED 332View Deal