These super-powerful portable speakers have Android tablets and karaoke mics built-in – the ultimate party package?
Big screens and even bigger amplification makes these party speakers a very big deal
- Ikarao launches three speakers, rated at 280W, 300W and 460W
- Each has a 10- to 13-inch Android 13 touchscreen display
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI, karaoke mics included
If you need – simply need – to get the party started anywhere, any time, these three new portable speakers from Ikarao will be a revolution. Each of them has a large Android-powered touchscreen, adjustable RGB lighting, and karaoke functionality. The main difference between the models is how much power they put out and how big their touchscreens are.
The three models range from a whopping 280W to a ground-shaking 460W, ensuring that your version of I Will Survive, Chop Suey or Lose Yourself can be heard from miles away.
Ikarao Break X1, Break X2 and Shell S1: key features and pricing
The Break X1 is the largest model, with a 13.3-inch 180-degree rotating touchscreen, 460W of audio amp power, and two wireless microphones that live (and recharge) within the body of the speaker.
Next up is the marginally smaller Break X2, which has a 10.1-inch rotatable touchscreen and 300W of power, plus the two microphones.
And the smallest of the bunch – although it's still pretty big and powerful – is the Shell S1, which has a 10.1-inch touchscreen and puts out 280W (and has the mics, of course).
All three models have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3, Android 13 and an HDMI connection to display lyrics and apps on a TV.
Battery life is up to 10 hours, which is very short among the best Bluetooth speakers, but is probably enough karaoke for one day.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
The two Break models have a microSD slot for downloaded songs; the S1 has a USB socket. All three come with a six-month subscription to the Karafun karaoke app.
The Shell S1 has an RRP of £349 (about $480 / AU$730); the Break X2 is £499 (about $680 / AU$1,040); and the Break X1 is £699 (about $960 / AU$1,460). All three are available from ikarao.co.uk and selected UK retailers; we don't have details of international availability or pricing just yet.
You might also like
Contributor
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than twenty books. Her latest, a love letter to music titled Small Town Joy, is on sale now. She is the singer in spectacularly obscure Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.