Ikarao launches three speakers, rated at 280W, 300W and 460W

Each has a 10- to 13-inch Android 13 touchscreen display

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI, karaoke mics included

If you need – simply need – to get the party started anywhere, any time, these three new portable speakers from Ikarao will be a revolution. Each of them has a large Android-powered touchscreen, adjustable RGB lighting, and karaoke functionality. The main difference between the models is how much power they put out and how big their touchscreens are.

The three models range from a whopping 280W to a ground-shaking 460W, ensuring that your version of I Will Survive, Chop Suey or Lose Yourself can be heard from miles away.

In addition to the touchscreens the speakers have HDMI to show lyrics on your TV (Image credit: Ikarao)

Ikarao Break X1, Break X2 and Shell S1: key features and pricing

The Break X1 is the largest model, with a 13.3-inch 180-degree rotating touchscreen, 460W of audio amp power, and two wireless microphones that live (and recharge) within the body of the speaker.

Next up is the marginally smaller Break X2, which has a 10.1-inch rotatable touchscreen and 300W of power, plus the two microphones.

And the smallest of the bunch – although it's still pretty big and powerful – is the Shell S1, which has a 10.1-inch touchscreen and puts out 280W (and has the mics, of course).

All three models have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3, Android 13 and an HDMI connection to display lyrics and apps on a TV.

Battery life is up to 10 hours, which is very short among the best Bluetooth speakers, but is probably enough karaoke for one day.

The two Break models have a microSD slot for downloaded songs; the S1 has a USB socket. All three come with a six-month subscription to the Karafun karaoke app.

The Shell S1 has an RRP of £349 (about $480 / AU$730); the Break X2 is £499 (about $680 / AU$1,040); and the Break X1 is £699 (about $960 / AU$1,460). All three are available from ikarao.co.uk and selected UK retailers; we don't have details of international availability or pricing just yet.