JLab unveils three sets of sports earbuds at IFA, boasting big sound and low prices

JLab is well known for making affordable earbuds that punch way above their price tag, and you'll often find its earbuds among our picks of the best wireless earbuds. And now the firm has unveiled three brand new buds and over-ears. Once again they're very keenly priced and deliver impressive specifications including multipoint Bluetooth and in the Epic model, hybrid ANC.

The new Epic Sport ANC 3 True Wireless Earbuds have been developed in collaboration with Knowles, makers of high precision audio components, and JLab says these are its best-sounding sports earbuds yet. They feature a 10mm dynamic driver with Knowles' balanced armature driver to deliver what the firm promises are deep, resonant bass frequencies and crystal clear highs. There's support for Hi-Res Audio, Bluetooth LE and Spatial Audio, and the hybrid ANC should keep the outside world quiet. There's also JLab's take on transparency mode, which it calls Be Aware Audio.

Battery life is a promised 12 hours from the buds and a total of 52 hours play time, and even with ANC enabled you can expect up to 42 hours.

The Epic Sport ANC 3 will go on sale later this month in the US, UK and Germany for $99.99 / £ 99.99 / €119.99 directly from the manufacturer, and will be available from retailers in October 2024.

JLab's Epic Sport ANC 3 are the stars of the company's new offering at the IFA show, for us… (Image credit: JLab)

JLab Flex Open Clip and Open Sport earbuds: key features and pricing

In addition to the Epic Sport ANC 3, JLab has also unveiled two new open-ear models at the annual tech event IFA, in Berlin: the Flex Open Clip Wireless Earbuds and the JBuds Open Sport True Wireless Earbuds.

The JLab Flex is the more affordable model, with a price tag of $49.99 / £ 49.99 / € 69.99. With a weight of just 12g and a clip-on cuff design, the Flex features large 12mm drivers, 7 hours of battery (21 hours total) and according to the manufacturer, bass that's comparable to closed-ear models.

The JBuds Open Sport have even bigger drivers: 14.2mm. The Open Sport have an ear hook design and a two-microphone environmental noise canceling system to deliver clear speech in calls. There's 26 hours of playtime (9 solo) and the Open Sport price is $79.99 / £ 79.99 / €99.99.

In addition to these new earbuds, JLab is also bringing its JBuds Sport ANC 4 True Wireless Earbuds to the European market. Those buds have Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and Find My Device support, and they're available in the US and UK for $69.99 / £ 69.99. They'll go on sale in Germany in October for €79.99.

And because JLab's served up some of the best budget wireless earbuds to date, including the excellent JLab JBuds Mini, which took the place of the also-splendid-for-the-money JLab GO Air Pop in that buying guide when the newer offering arrived, we can't wait to hear them.

