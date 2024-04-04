Google Podcasts is now officially gone – here are my favorite iPhone and Android alternatives

Google Podcasts is gone. The streaming platform recently went offline on April 2, bringing the six-year saga to a close. Now it joins the likes of YouTube Stories and the Stadia console over in the Google Graveyard.

If you open the app or go to the official website, you get a message stating the service is no longer available. Google asks you to transfer your subscriptions to either YouTube Music or export them to a third-party service.

We recently published a guide teaching you how to migrate subscriptions over. Moving things to YouTube Music is pretty straightforward as it all can be done on the Google Podcasts app. Migrating to a third-party is a little trickier as it requires creating an OPML file then uploading that file to a supporting service. Be aware you have until July 31 to move your data. After that, you're out of luck.

The push for YouTube Music

YouTube Music will take the place of Google Podcasts as the company coalesces its audio content onto the app. As a service, it’s not the worst replacement, but it’s nowhere near the best.

The main problem with podcasts on YouTube Music is it plays second fiddle to, well, music. It’s not the main appeal. Yes, the platform has made multiple updates to improve podcast support, however there’s a lot of work to be done. The search bar still prioritizes musical artists and playlists, even if the “Podcast” filter is on. Some people find the user interface to be really messy since it’ll be clogged with song recommendations, making it difficult to find shows. The list goes on.

So, for those of you who are looking for a new podcast home besides YouTube Music, below is a list consisting of the best alternatives.

1. AntennaPod – Best alternative on Android

(Image credit: Future)

AntennaPod is a volunteer-built platform that is totally free. It has no ads whatsoever (unless the publisher of a podcast puts them in there), and you can subscribe to whatever show you want via RSS feed. New episodes will appear on the home screen with the option to download them for offline listening. You can set up a queue for back-to-back episodes with a history tab for future reruns. What’s more, it’s all easy to use. The UI is streamlined to minimize headaches.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The developers posted a series of instructions last November teaching people how to migrate over to AntennaPod from Google Podcasts. Like we mentioned, it involves creating an OPML file. The main problem with this app is it's only available on Android. iPhone owners will have to look elsewhere.

2. PocketCasts – Best feature rich alternative

(Image credit: Future)

Compared to AntennaPod, PocketCast has way more features. It offers a wide array of resources to discover new shows. Categories include content that’s popular in the US, podcasts originating from Ireland, books, Women’s History Month, music, and so on. The player has an interesting set of tools as well. You can increase the playback speed to be twice as fast and trim the silent parts in episodes. You can even set up sleep timers.

Everything we just mentioned is available completely for free. You can add more by purchasing a subscription. Pocket Casts Plus, for example, offers access to both a desktop and smartwatch app among other things. The app is available on Android and iOS.

3. Overcast – Best features for iOS

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Rounding the trio is the iOS-exclusive Overcast. It’s an incredibly popular app on iPhone, currently sitting with a near-perfect 4.7 out of 5 rating on the Apple App Store. Much of its praise is levied at its intuitive design, and reviews mention its “many useful features.” It’s similar to the previous entries as Overcast shares some of the same capabilities, like downloading episodes for offline listening, although it boasts some unique tricks up its sleeve.

Voice Boost cleans up audio mixing so all podcasts play at the same volume. Smart Speed cuts out those awkward silences. Overcast does have ads, but you can get rid of them with the Premium subscription.

We also want to give an honorable mention to Spotify. It’s done a lot of work in fostering that side of its business, becoming a major player in the podcasting world. However, it’s difficult to recommend it as a replacement to Google Podcasts for the same reason we can’t really suggest YouTube Music. Spotify is a space for a variety of content, not just one.

If you want something solely for enjoying podcasts, go with the three above. Be sure to check out TechRadar's list of the best earbuds for 2024 while you're at it too.