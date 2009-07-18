Groceries (iPhone) review

Is it necessary? No. Does it make the weekly shop less stressful? Yes

There's nothing stopping you keeping a groceries list in the iPhone's Notes app – or on a scrap of paper, you heathen – but using a dedicated application such as Groceries has its advantages.

Add items to your shopping list – it's great for jotting things down as you think about them throughout the week – and Groceries automatically sorts them into aisles for you. As you walk round the store, tap items to mark them as 'got'.

The list of products – and optional brand names – isn't especially UK-friendly, but you can easily add your own, and we love that you can assign quantities (number, weight etc) and also add notes to items.

You can reorder the aisles to match your favourite supermarket's layout – though it's not obvious – and create multiple lists.

Shopping lists can be emailed and items favourited too. One thing missing is a built-in calculator to add it all up as you go along.

Buy from our affiliates: iTunes store

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview