Plantronics Audio 480 review

We liked these good looking headphones, perfect for using Skype on the move

Designed with VoIP and Skype conversations in mind, these small and compact Plantronics Audio 480 headphones manage to offer stereo in-ear headphones, as well as a small but highly usable microphone.

You'll ﬁnd two inputs, one for the microphone and the second for the headphone input on your laptop.

Noise cancelling



The look is stylish rather than functional, but as they are incredibly small, we found them easy to pack away and use on the move.

Being in-ear noise-cancelling headphones, you'll ﬁnd a range of ear buds and memory foam earpieces supplied, so you can choose the ones that best suit you. We found the memory foam proved the most effective.

Sound quality proved impressive when using them for Skype calls, with a great deal of the background noise cut out.