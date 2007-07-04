Foxconn Winfast N570S

Has its weaknesses but offers plenty of overclocking headroom

If it's value you seek from an Athlon motherboard, you can do an awful lot worse than Winfast's Nvidia 570-powered offering.

Each one of the six SATA hard drive ports is RAID enabled, there's a pair of gigabit LAN ports and it benefits from many of the premium-priced 590 chipset's key features, including EPP memory support and LinkBoost technology.

It's also an SLI-compliant motherboard, if anyone's still using that, and it proved a fairly capable platform for CPU overclocking, achieving a 290MHz CPU bus speed.

That represents a frequency boost of nearly 50%, despite the weedy active chipset cooler. That should do the trick for all but the most kamikaze overclocking enthusiasts.

We only wish a wider range of BIOS voltage adjustments was on offer.