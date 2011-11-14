Dane-Elec Batman 4GB USB drive review

We're big fans of USB 3.0 flash drives. The increase in speed the newer technology provides over standard USB 2.0 sticks makes copying large amounts of files complete in a flash. Any of us who are using computers older than a couple of years, however, probably won't have the required USB 3.0 ports to take advantage of these speeds, which is why competent and speedy USB 2.0 devices are still needed.

The most striking feature of the Dane-Elec Batman 4GB USB drive is its design. Fashioned in the style of Gotham's famous Dark Knight, if you're a fan of the comic book hero then you're going to love this drive. It looks great, and the glowing bat symbol is a nice touch.

Included on the drive are a set of high-resolution desktop images featuring - you've guessed it - Batman and his rogues' gallery.

As far as the drive goes, 4GB is a very decent size, with plenty of room for carrying documents, homework and photos. It's speedy as well - for a USB 2.0 drive of course.

Verdict

If you're a fan of Batman and looking for a USB drive then this is a fine choice. Similarly, if you know someone who's a fan and are looking for a present for them, then you won't go wrong with this.

It's quirky, good looking and a decent performer. If you're immune to Batman's charms, however then you'd be better off getting a more generic - and cheaper - USB flash drive.