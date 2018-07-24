Asus Zenbook UX310UA review

An aesthetically pleasing machine that won’t break the bank. If you can get over the so-so battery life then you might be looking at your next office workhorse.

It may not look like much at first glance, but we promise the Asus ZenBook UX310UA is still one of the best Ultrabooks around – and it deserves your attention. Not only does it pack a sleek aesthetic and hard-hitting performance, but this Windows 10 Ultrabook is so perfectly balanced in every aspect, that it is one of the best laptops for anyone looking for an all-encompassing notebook.

It’s so compelling precisely because it faithfully follows in the MacBook Air’s footsteps – a laptop once thought of as the pinnacle of svelte design housing powerful components. This is enough to earn the ZenBook UX310UA heaps of praise, and worth paying attention to even in 2018.

And, because Apple continues to ignore the MacBook Air, rumors of a new one aside, the Asus ZenBook UX310UA demands attention. Asus’ notebooks have seen major improvements – so much that we’ve referred to it as the true heir to the MacBook Air’s crown.

It’s the truth, too, as if Asus has stepped up and said, “Well, if Apple won’t do it, we will.” Talk about courage...

Spec Sheet CPU: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-7200U CPU @ 2.50GHz running 2.7GHz

Graphics: Intel(R) HD Graphics 620

RAM: 8GB, DDR4, 2,133MHz. Expandable to 20GB

Screen: 13.3 inch, 3,200 x 1,800 QHD

Storage: 256GB SSD

Ports: 1 x COMBO audio jack, 1 x USB 3.1 TYPE C port, 1 x USB 3.0 port, 2 x USB 2.0 port, 1 x HDMI

Camera: HD Web Camera

Weight: 1.4kg / 3.09 pounds

Size: 32.3 cm x 22.3 cm x 1.84cm / 12.7 x 8.78 x 0.72 inches (W x D x H)

Design

First up, the Asus Zenbook UX310UA is incredibly pretty, arguably better looking than Apple’s spurned masterpiece, in case you couldn’t tell from the CD-like glare on its all-metal finish.

That’s right, those concentric circles emanating from the Asus logo are as impressive in real life as they are in our photos. Better yet, the smooth lines around the edge are even more apparent. The icing on the cake, however, is that you’re saving money by going the ZenBook route. The MacBook Air is more costly and leverages antiquated tech. So far so good.

Sizing it up to the competition, the Asus ZenBook UX310UA is mostly on par. It’s a little thicker than the Macbook Air which is 1.7cm, while the laptop we reviewed here is 1.84cm and admittedly doesn’t have the tapered end.

Lenovo’s Ideapad 710S is similarly specced and thinner but has a poorer display. HP’s Spectre x360 is also slimmer but its starting price is £1,199 ($1,049, AU$2,299).

In order to keep the price low, Asus has increased the thickness, but kept the build quality high. A fair compromise in our eyes.

Before you’ve even turned it on, the packaging is elegant. Unlike a lot of laptops, this one is worthy of an unboxing video.

Upon opening the lid, the simple message “In Search Of Incredible” is emblazoned on the inner lid, which is a nice touch. There’s a distinct lack of plastic and cable ties, too. Of course, the Macbook Air wins out power wise, as it’s one of the few machines that still use the brilliant MagSafe charger, here though it’s a perfectly serviceable L-shaped plug.

Speaking of plugs, the Zenbook isn’t short of sockets. Along the left side you’ll find the aforementioned round charging socket, a USB 3.0, HDMI, USB-C and a headphone jack with an integrated microphone socket.

On the right there are two USB 2.0 ports, an SD card reader and a couple of lights, one for the hard drive and the other that let you know that it’s actually on, or if the battery is charging.

It’s a pity that the two USB inputs on the right aren’t 3.0 like the one on the left, but it’s handy that there’s a USB-C port included.

Incidentally, the USB 3.0 port on the left supports USB Charger +, an Asus invention that charges external equipment quickly even while it’s off or hibernating. There’s bundled software included that’ll help manage the laptop’s battery when using this facility.

Screen and interface

As well as being a looker, the Asus Zenbook UX310UA also sports a fantastic screen. We were given the QHD 3,200 x 1,800 version to review, but it’s also available with a full HD 1920x1080 resolution screen as well.

And my word is it a glory to behold. Viewable from a wide range of angles (178 to be precise) and the Anti-Glare actually does what it’s meant to do.

There is very little edge burn when the screen’s entirely black and the colors are well-defined, deep and avoid looking garish. This screen could work for photographers on the move because of its wonderful color definition.

And, if we go back to the Macbook Air comparison, at the same price point you most definitely wouldn't be getting a Retina screen. If we have one criticism, the bezel is a little large, but it’s not too obtrusive.

At first we thought the keyboard wasn’t up to scratch, as typing causes a slightly disorientating bend in the center. However, the bend isn’t a detriment to the usability, as once we got used to it, it’s a perfectly functioning mechanism with low noise and reliable keys. But you may need give it time to adjust if you're used to rock-solid keyboards.

Similarly with the trackpad, it took a bit of setup and getting used to. The pinch zoom doesn’t really work, as it would often get set off while using two finger scrolling.

In the end we had to turn off the zoom and just use keyboard shortcuts. Not an ideal solution, but we prefer to be able to use two finger scroll and can do without pinch zoom. The pad itself feels a little slippery compared with others. But again, this is not a deal breaker and these niggles are fixable.

First reviewed November 2017