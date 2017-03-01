YouTube TV is a monthly subscription service that wants to take down cable

We all knew this day would come.

YouTube has announced YouTube TV - a new television streaming service allowing customers to beam in live television from major networks for $35 (about £30/AU$45) a month without any other commitments.

Self-described as "live TV designed for the YouTube generation," YouTube TV grants access to over 40 channels ranging from NBC to E! to FOX Sports. The inclusion of sports networks is especially intriguing, given their usual reluctance to streaming services without a cable subscription.

YouTube says its live TV service will not only have major sports channels like ESPN, but also regional offerings from the likes of Fox Sports and Comcast SportsNet and even sports and news from your area's local station.

Though YouTube is a big name jumping into the TV streaming game, it's not the only one vying for cable cutters to-be.

YouTube TV also matches up in price to AT&T's DirecTV Now service, which streams about 60+ channels starting at $35/month.

Services like Sling TV and Sony's PlayStation Vue also grant live TV over the web and like DirecTV Now, offering different packages priced by how many channels you want. By contrast, it appears YouTube TV will start out with just one tier.

The pool could become even more crowded in time, as other big streaming sites like Hulu and Amazon expressing interest in getting into the live TV game.

Cable TV, YouTube features

(Image credit: YouTube)

Taking advantage of its internet pedigree, YouTube TV also plans to offer cloud DVR with unlimited space to its subscribers with a storage time of up to nine months.

The service also holds up to six personal accounts on a single subscription, allowing each member of the household their own personal DVR and recommended content.

Users can also access their shows and pre-recorded content via phones, tablets, and TVs connected with a Google Chromecast or already have Chromecast features built-in. Up to three different streams can be active on a single account at a given time.

As a bonus, YouTube TV subscribers also receive YouTube Red Originals with their subscription - allowing them to watch shows formally exclusive to members the video site's premium YouTube Red service.

YouTube TV is currently planned to be exclusive to US viewers, starting with larger markets soon and expanding over time. You can visit the service's official site to sign up for a notification, should YouTube TV become available in your town.

We have asked Google about its plans to expand availability for YouTube TV, and will update this story as details develop.