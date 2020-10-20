World Series live stream 2020: how to watch Dodgers vs Rays game 1 anywhere

This year's shortened MLB season is now just days away from crowning a new champion, with the 2020 World Series getting under way tonight as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Tampa Bay Rays in game 1 of a best-of-seven series. Follow our guide below for all the ways you can get a World Series live stream and watch the Dodgers vs Rays online from anywhere in the world.

Long-time Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will be on the mound for LA, with the 32-year-old southpaw operating on a full four days of rest, while 27-year-old right-hander Tyler Glasnow will toe the slab for Tampa as they look to pull off yet another upset.

Live stream World Series 2020: Dodgers vs Rays Game 1 of the 2020 World Series between the Dodgers and Rays takes place today (Tuesday, October 20), with the first pitch scheduled to be thrown at 7.09pm ET / 4.09pm PT. It's being shown nationally on TV by Fox in the US and full streaming details can be found below - take your preferred MLB coverage with you wherever by using a good VPN.

For the Los Angeles Dodgers, this season has been all about not just making it to the Fall Classic, but winning it all. While the storied franchise has six World Series championships to its name, the team hasn't triumphed since 1988, most recently suffering back-to-back World Series losses in 2017 and 2018.

To help them avoid falling at the final hurdle yet again, they acquired superstar outfielder Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox in a trade that still mystifies not only the BoSox faithful, but perplexes baseball fans everywhere, promptly signing the best all-round player in baseball to an eye-popping 12-year, $365 million contract.

It may have taken a dramatic Cody Bellinger homer in the 7th inning of game 7 of the NCLS against the Atlanta Braves to get them to this point, but it should come as no surprise that the Blue Crew enter the 2020 World Series as firm favorites.

For the Tampa Bay Rays, their place in the Fall Classic comes as more of a surprise. They've been underdogs throughout this year's playoffs, first beating the Yankees in the ALDS and then somehow managing to halt the Astros' remarkable bid to come back from an 0-3 series deficit, with Tampa digging deep to win game 7 of the ALCS 4-2.

The comparatively young franchise may not have a single World Series championship or any $365 million players, but no one's counting them out anymore, making this one of the most intriguing Fall Classic matchups we've had in a long time. Read on as we explain how to get a 2020 World Series live stream and watch the Dodgers vs Rays game 1 online today.

More like this: see how to get a NFL live stream from anywhere

How to watch MLB blackout games and stream baseball from abroad

A VPN - or Virtual Private Network in full - is becoming an essential bit of kit for baseball fans for two reasons. Firstly, to get around MLB's blackout rules that hamstrings the use of its otherwise comprehensive MLB.TV streaming service. VPNs generally help you get around this by allowing you to relocate your IP address to a different location and watch as if you were somewhere entirely different.

Secondly, VPNs are great if you're abroad and want to access the same streaming services you do at home. Some of our favorite platforms like Sling TV and BT Sport are geo-restricted, so if you're out of the country on holiday or vacation you won't necessarily be able to access the services and content you pay for back home.

Again, a VPN is your friend here as it will let you dial back in to a domestic server location and therefore access the same MLB live stream you would in your home country. But which one to choose?

ExpressVPN is the best overall VPN in the world

We've tested hundreds of Virtual Private Networks over the years and can confidently say that ExpressVPN is the #1 VPN in the world right now. It's easy to install, a breeze to use, offers fast speeds and robust security features - and even comes with 24/7 customer support. Compatible with nearly anything you can imagine, a single ExpressVPN subscription will let you use the software across all your devices, including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phones, iPads, tablets, consoles, Apple TV and more. Check out ExpressVPN for all your MLB streaming needs. You get the benefit of a quibble free 30-day money back guarantee to give it a whirl and the benefit of 3 months extra FREE if you commit to an annual plan. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

2020 World Series full schedule

The full schedule, times and dates for the 2020 World Series is as follows.

Game 1: Dodgers vs Rays on Tuesday, October 20 at 8.09pm / 5.08pm PT

Game 2: Dodgers vs Rays on Wednesday, October 21 at 8.08pm / 5.08pm PT

Game 3: Rays vs Dodgers on Friday, October 23 at 8.08pm / 5.08pm PT

Game 4: Rays vs Dodgers on Saturday, October 24 at 8.08pm / 5.08pm PT

Game 5: Rays vs Dodgers on Sunday, October 25 at 8.08pm / 5.08pm PT

Game 6: Dodgers vs Rays on Tuesday, October 27 at 8.08pm ET / 5.08pm PT

Game 7: Dodgers vs Rays on Wednesday, October 28 at 8.09pm ET / 5.09pm PT

World Series live stream: how to watch Dodgers vs Rays game 1 in the US

The 2020 World Series is being shown by Fox on TV, which means that you can also watch online, on the Fox mobile app and on any supported devices - all assuming you have your cable details at hand. MLB.TV doesn't appear to have the rights to show any of the games live, as they'll be completely blacked out. If you're from another territory that would have access and find yourself in the US for the Fall Classic, then you'll hampered by these local blackout restrictions - but you can get around this by taking the VPN route, per our guide above, and pointing your computer back to a server in your own country. How to watch MLB playoffs on local TV Regional TV networks are baseball fans' bread and butter, bringing you day-in, day-out coverage of all your local team's games. Examples include KLAA and Fox Sports West (Los Angeles) and Fox Sports Sun (Tampa Bay). They'll typically have a streaming option built-in to their website, which you'll be able to access by signing in with details of your TV provider. How to watch MLB playoffs without cable If you don't have cable but still want to see the Dodgers vs Rays do battle, you're in luck. There are plenty of over-the-top streaming services that will let you watch, and most have free trials. We've listed the most popular below - roughly in order of how appealing they are to us as baseball fans and limited to those that have Fox. All prices are per month.

Sling TV $55 - All the cable channels a baseball fan needs to watch the biggest games in one place. A combined Sling Blue and Orange package for $45 covers ESPN, TBS and Fox Sports, while $10 adds Sports Extra and MLB Network (plus NHL Network, NBA TV, beIN Sports, ESPN U, Tennis Channel and more). On balance, our favorite option and you can try a FREE Sling TV trial - but note local coverage is limited.

$55 - All the cable channels a baseball fan needs to watch the biggest games in one place. A combined Sling Blue and Orange package for $45 covers ESPN, TBS and Fox Sports, while $10 adds Sports Extra and MLB Network (plus NHL Network, NBA TV, beIN Sports, ESPN U, Tennis Channel and more). On balance, our favorite option and you can try a FREE Sling TV trial - but note local coverage is limited. Hulu $54.99 - A good option, Hulu with Live TV includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS but does not come with the MLB Network. It does, however, offer local networks in select markets. Free trial offered.

$54.99 - A good option, Hulu with Live TV includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS but does not come with the MLB Network. It does, however, offer local networks in select markets. Free trial offered. AT&T TV Now $55 - Another solid offering, AT&T TV Now gets you ESPN, Fox Sports and TBS but, again, not MLB Nework. Local TV coverage is available in select markets. Free trial offered.

$55 - Another solid offering, AT&T TV Now gets you ESPN, Fox Sports and TBS but, again, not MLB Nework. Local TV coverage is available in select markets. Free trial offered. YouTube TV $64.99 - The best option after Sling, YouTube TV includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS. Many local networks and regional networks are also covered, six accounts are included in the price, and a free trial is available.

How to watch the World Series 2020: live stream Dodgers vs Rays game 1 in Canada

Baseball fans with a cable subscription will be able to watch every game of the World Series on Sportsnet. Alternatively, you can sign up to Sportsnet Now, which is perfect for cord-cutting fans in Canada and costs $9.99 for a 7-day pass or from $16.67 a month if you sign up for a longer term. The other great option is again MLB.TV, which is available in Canada, with only the Blue Jays subject to blackouts - and that's now a moot point. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get an MLB playoffs live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to watch Dodgers vs Rays: live stream World Series game 1 in the UK

BT Sport has the rights to the MLB playoffs in the UK and that includes the World Series 2020. You'll find all the channels you need available through one of BT’s many TV bundles, or as an add-on for Sky TV and Virgin Media customers. For cord cutters, BT now offers the option of watching BT Sport without locking yourself into a lengthy contract by way of its £25 Monthly Pass. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the MLB playoff games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Dodgers vs Rays live stream: how to watch World Series 2020 in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the World Series then ESPN (available through Foxtel) will be broadcasting the game, and you can also stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Thankfully, the excellent Kayo Sports is also showing the World Series Down Under. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days.



Soccer fan? How to watch a Premier League live stream

World Series 2020: new MLB rules and format changes

There were a number of rule changes in place for the 2020 MLB regular season due to its shortened nature. The three you really need to know about are: