TechLife's October 2018 issue is out now!

From lounge room to office to the great outdoors, we reveal the tech that can change your life in the October issue of TechLife!

Plus, don't believe everything you hear: we bust 10 technology myths that plague our world.

And then, find out how to turn an old PC into a gaming rig for under $300!

Our expert team is also on hand with the latest guides – this month, we explain how to:

Boost your iPhone, iPad and Mac's battery life

Automate smart home devices with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Take sharper photos

Boost your productivity in Windows

And lots more!

