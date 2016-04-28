The Gear Fit 2 could finally fix Samsung's big fitness tracker problem

It looks like Samsung's about to re-enter the fitness wearable game, by doing something that's the very definition of madness.

According to leaked photos, the South Korean brand is about to launch the Gear Fit 2, the follow up to the original award-winning Fit that popped up two years ago.

If the timing is odd, the design seems to be even more so: the Gear Fit 2 looks very similar to the original, which had a 1.84-inch Super AMOLED display, thin 'vertical' design and a plastic strap.

Image credit: @Evleaks

New photos come from trusted Twitter leaker @Evleaks, writing for Venture Beat, who suggested the Gear Fit 2 will come with a GPS chipset to monitor fitness activities outside.

Minor upgrade

Two little notches on the backside of the wearable also suggest you'll be able to switch out the strap for other choices.

The original Gear Fit was released over two years ago at Mobile World Congress 2014, so it's about time we saw Samsung return with another fitness tracker.

The leak also brought details of Gear IconX wireless earbuds that don't just play music, but are fitness trackers themselves too.

The IconX earbuds are touch-controlled, meaning you can tap them for music playback - there's 4GB of memory for your tracks - and each will be water and dust resistant.

Bear in mind Samsung hasn't confirmed if either of these products are real or if we'll ever see them released to the market - but the pictures seem to paint a picture of some pretty solid prototypes

Via Ars Technica