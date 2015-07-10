This is the best way to try HTC Vive for yourself

Popular phone maker HTC teamed up with gaming software company Valve to create a virtual reality headset that was announced at MWC 2015 but the HTC Vive has rarely been seen out in the wild. That should change soon.

Announced on its blog, an HTC Vive World Tour is taking place this summer, starting in San Diego, CA on July 9. The tour will continue until November 1 across the US and Europe.

Check out the following dates to see if your city made the list:

July 9-12, Island St & 6th Ave, San Diego, CA, USA

July 17-19, Forecastle Festival [Invite Only], Louisville, KY, USA

July 21-23, Navy Pier, Chicago, IL, USA

July 25-28, specific location TBD, Kansas City, KS, USA

August 2-8, The International, Seattle, WA, USA

August 5-9, Gamescom, Cologne, Germany

August 13-16, specific location TBD, San Francisco, CA, USA

August 20-23, specific location TBD, Portland, OR, USA

August 28-31, PAX Prime, Seattle, WA, USA

September 4-9, IFA, Berlin, Germany

October 28-November 1, Paris Games Week, Paris, France

The company has noted that both the dates and locations are subject to change so be sure to double check before you trek out to try the VR headset.

Even though a price hasn't been revealed, the HTC Vive is slated for a 2015 holiday release. This tour is likely happening to get everyone hyped up about its headset.

We've taken it for a spin, and let's just say, the experience is incredible and should give the Oculus Rift and Sony's Project Morpheus, a run for their money.