Pricing and launch details for Australian Netflix revealed?

Netflix could be launching in Australia on March 31 at a starting price of $9.99 month, according to a report out of the International Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas today.

Tech Guide has reported of two separate sources confirming the information, though Netflix itself has refused to provide any details at all about its Australian version at the show.

"We do not comment on rumour or speculation," was the official response from Netflix regarding the reported pricing and launch details, stating that "details of the local Australian launch have yet to be announced."

Tell him he's streamin'

The rumoured price seems likely, as it would put the local Netflix directly in line the pricing of its U.S. counterpart, which currently charges US$8.99 a month for its standard service.

The pricing model would also match that of rival streaming service Stan, which announced a $10 monthly fee this past weekend.

While Netflix has already confirmed it would be launching in Australia in March, March 31 would mark the last possible day for the service to launch within Australia's first financial quarter.