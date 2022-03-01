Audio player loading…

Disney Plus subscribers have an abundance of new content to look forward to throughout March 2022, with a range of exclusive blockbuster movie releases, binge-worthy new TV shows and the long-awaited streaming arrival of a family sitcom classic.

In fact, it's such a content-packed month, that we've taken the liberty of highlighting our picks for the top movies and shows coming to Disney Plus in March 2022.

Key titles include the premiere of Pixar's latest masterpiece, Turning Red, Steven Spielberg's excellent remake of West Side Story, and Marvel's highly anticipated new series, Moon Knight.

But that's just the tip of the iceberg! Check out our hand-picked list of the best movies and TV shows arriving on Disney Plus this month below.

March 2022 movie highlights

West Side Story (available March 2)

Critics and audiences agree that Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake is a dazzling new take on a classic musical that arguably surpasses the 1961 original film. Essentially a modernised take on Romeo & Juliet, West Side Story sees the burgeoning romance between Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler) caught in the middle of an intense street war between two teenage gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

Fresh (available March 4)

Coming right off the back of his incredible performance in Pam & Tommy (also streaming on Disney Plus), Sebastian Stan enters even darker territory in Fresh, a thriller which explores modern dating at its absolute worst. Fresh follows young woman Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her battle to survive the "usual appetites" of her new boyfriend (Stan). The trailer above is giving us real Ted Bundy vibes, but we'll have to wait and see which horrors lie in store.

Turning Red (available March 11)

Pixar has a great knack for allegorical storytelling, and it looks like Turning Red is no exception. This time, the animation powerhouse is exploring the awkwardness of puberty, with confident dork Meilin Lee (Rosalie Chiang) finding her life turned upside down when her body suddenly goes through a big change. Hair in weird places? More like fur in all places!

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (available March 25)

Fans of singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo will adore this insightful documentary, which charts the writing of her debut album "SOUR" during a road trip from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles. Featuring new live arrangements of her hit songs, eye-opening interviews and loads of behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the album, fans are bound to love Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u.

March 2022 TV highlights

Malcolm in the Middle: The Complete Series (available March 2)

It's hard to overstate the impact that Malcolm in the Middle had upon its arrival in the mid '90s. Feeling sort of like a live-action take on The Simpsons formula, Malcolm in the Middle is a heightened family sitcom where anything goes. It's also where many of us first became aware of future Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, who plays the hapless dad in the show.

The Dropout (available March 3)

Based on the unbelievable true story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and her health technology corporation Theranos, The Dropout explores a tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. Boasting only a high school diploma, Holmes went on to become the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, only to lose it all in the blink of an eye.

How I Met Your Father (available March 9)

Fans of the long-running sitcom series How I Met Your Mother are in for a treat with the show's first spin-off, How I Met Your Father. Leading an all-new cast of characters, Sophie (Hillary Duff) recounts the story of how she met her son's father, starting in 2021, when she and her close-knit group of friends explored the world of dating together. Will it be as legen... wait for it... dary as the original series? Only time will tell.

Moon Knight (available March 30)

While all of Disney's live-action Marvel shows up until this point have been based on existing characters from within the MCU, Moon Knight will change things up by presenting an intriguing character which has not yet been explored on-screen. Oscar Isaac leads the cast as a man who discovers he has Dissociative Identity Disorder, and that one of his identities is actually a mysterious vigilante who has inherited mystical powers from a statue of the Egyptian deity Khonshu. Sounds wild!