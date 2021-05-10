This week’s eBay Tuesday includes Far Cry and Star Wars PS4 games for AU$3

We’ve been given a preview of what to expect in the upcoming eBay Tuesdays deal event, and tomorrow (May 11) there’s set to be over 200 deals available for under AU$5 starting at 10am AEST.

PlayStation 4 owners in particular will want to keep their clicking-fingers primed for the chance to snag a copy of Far Cry New Dawn or Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens for a discounted price of AU$3.

Lego Star Wars has a current retail price of AU$49.95, though we found it for as low as AU$14.95 at one Australian retailer – for just AU$3 then, it’s a fairly cracking deal. Availability will be scant howerver – there’s only 190 copies of Lego Star Wars, and a tiny 22 copies of Far Cry New Dawn.

As with all eBay Tuesday deals, these are exclusive to eBay Plus members – if you’re not a member, you can still take advantage by signing up for a 30-day free trial of the service, which you’re free to cancel anytime.

While the PS4 games will almost certainly be in short supply, Plus members will have a better chance of snapping up a power bank. The discounted device will be a Golf G80 power bank, which typically retails for AU$21. Tomorrow, 700 units will be up for grabs for AU$5.

Other deals will include a Philips Qi 10W Wireless Charger Pad and a Philips Smartphone AC Mount, though stock is very limited on those two. All deals should be landing on the site tomorrow at 10am AEST, and are only available to the first 5000 redemptions.

If you miss out on tomorrow’s timed deals, eBay’s also offering its Plus subscribers 17% off a range of items and even non-members can still get 15% off the same products). All you need is the code PM1517 to save, with this particular offer ending on May 21.

Recap: what’s available?

Here are the deals we currently know about that'll be available tomorrow, May 11, as part of this week's eBay Tuesdays deals:

Far Cry New Dawn (PS4) – available for AU$3

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens (PS4) – available for AU$3

Golf G80 power bank – available for AU$5

Philips Qi 10W Wireless Charger Pad – AU$5

Phillips Smartphone AC Mount – AU$5

Ludo + Snakes and Ladders board game – AU$5

Uno Harry Potter card game – AU$3