The Yellowstone galaxy just got bigger

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren hop on board prequel, 1932

Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford is set to enter a very different galaxy.

The Star Wars franchise star is joining the rapidly growing Yellowstone universe in another prequel, tentatively titled 1932. 

Ford will star alongside Academy Award winner Helen Mirren, who comes from a wholly different universe, after her turn in the most recent Fast and Furious film.

1932 will sit squarely between Paramount+'s first Yellowstone spinoff prequel, 1883, and the original series.

Yellowstone, which stars Kevin Costner, launched in 2018 to critical and audience acclaim. It deals with a family of ranchers, the Duttons, who own a huge swath of land (enough to surround an indigenous people's reservation) and all the trials and tribulations of trying to maintain control of the property. We've described it as "The Godfather on horseback."

1883, which launched this year, is the Dutton origin story. Apparently, it was successful enough that Paramount+ decided to fill in the decades-wide gap with 1932. If that's successful, perhaps we'll see 1952 and 1972.

As for what 1932 will deal with, Paramount+ says it will explore, "the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home."

Details about Ford's and Mirren's roles were not shared. They previously starred together in 1986's Mosquito Coast.

Like the rest of the Yellowstone franchise, 1932 comes from the mind of show-creator Taylor Sheridan. The show is set to air on Paramount+ in December.

