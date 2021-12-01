The lightest AMD laptop ever just came out and no, it’s not a new Dell XPS 13

At 885g, the Lifebook U9311A is not the lightest laptop on the market, that award goes to the Asus ExpertBook B9 at 870g.

Fujitsu’s latest notebook however, is powered by AMD and it is therefore the lightest Ryzen laptop on the market right now with options for either the hexa-core Ryzen 5 4500U or the 8-core Ryzen 7 4700U. The latter is about twice as fast as the Intel Core i7-10510U that powers the B9, making it quite possibly the fastest sub-1Kg business laptop right now.

Other features include Wi-Fi 6 connectivity (4G is optional), Gigabit Ethernet, up to 1TB SED (Self-Encrypting Drive) SSD, a 13.3-inch full HD anti-glare display with optional touch and the laptop itself is MIL-STD-810G rated, which means that it will be able to withstand some knocks.

A pair of speakers means that this is no audiophile laptop, although it should be enough for video conferencing tasks (it has an integrated IR camera with a status LED). As is often the case with Fujitsu ultrabooks, there’s an impressive array of connectors - seven in total - plus one slot. There’s no Thunderbolt 4 though (or 3 for that matter).

Windows 11 Pro ready

Fujitsu claims that the laptop can last up to 10 hours using a 50WHr battery, which points to extreme power optimization.

As expected, the device ships with Windows 10 Pro with a free upgrade to Windows 11 Pro when it ships in 2022. Perhaps the biggest disappointment though is that the U9311A supports up to 16GB LPDDR4x memory (albeit in dual-channel mode), which is something of an oddity on a high-end laptop.

Speaking of high-end, the U9311A will be available from only 1,110 Euros plus VAT via resellers (rather than directly from Fujitsu). That’s about £1,133 with 20% VAT or $1,250/AU$1,750 without taxes.