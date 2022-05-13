The latest hybrid Casio Edifice watch is like a sports car on your wrist

By published

The Casio Edifice ECB30P-1AV is linked to your phone for accuracy

Casio Edifice ECP30P-1AV
(Image credit: Casio)
Audio player loading…

Casio has released a new model in its hybrid Edifice line, the ECB30P-1AV, and it’s got a slick racecar-inspired new look in addition to a set of smart features. 

The ECB30P-1AV, although it’s an analog watch rather than a “true” smartwatch, still packs Bluetooth connectivity and comes with a number of smart features. The watch will automatically update to the time zone in your current location, based on 300 locations worldwide, and the watch’s timer notifications will pair with your calendar to alert you of an upcoming appointment. It’s even got a handy phone finder function.

The stopwatch is accurate to 1/1,000 of a second, and the face contains two digital readouts; one for the WM Bar to calculate water depth (the watch is water-resistant up to 100 meters/328 feet) and one for your alarm signals, which you can program in the Casio Watches app. The watch has a two-year battery life, but unfortunately, there’s none of the Solar charging functionality present on some of the other watches in the Edifice line.

All this is housed in a sleek, sports-car-inspired mechanical face with stainless steel casing. Even the black polyurethane wrist strap is consistent with the look, as deep vertical grooves echo Formula 1 tires.  

The watch is currently available in the US priced at $200. Other watches in the Edifice line are available internationally, so there’s no reason the ECB30P-1AV couldn’t appear in other countries very soon. 

 Needs more drive 

The watch will find a home with people who want a great-looking, water-resistant analog timepiece with smart functionality but don’t want to shell out for a full-price, high-spec dive watch. 

However, the Edifice line is full of these watches, and just because this one looks great, it doesn’t mean we haven’t seen it all before. To compete with smartwatches and fitness trackers in the sports space it’s currently playing in, Casio has to go deeper on its hybrid between analog and connectivity while keeping its watches affordable. 

The Withings Scanwatch is a wonderful example of a true hybrid between analog and smart technology, although maybe geared toward older users. Give me some of that blend of smart-analog functionality in the Edifice ECB30P-1AV’s casing, and maybe I’ll think twice about picking one up.

Matt Evans
Matt Evans

With a Master’s Degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Matt started his digital journalism career at Men’s Health and stayed on for over two years, where he earned his stripes in health and fitness reporting. Since then, his byline has appeared in a wide variety of publications and sites including Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything from exercise, to nutrition, to mental health, alongside covering extreme sports for Red Bull. 


Stretching is Matt’s top fitness tip. He originally discovered exercise through martial arts, holding a black belt in Karate, and trained for many years in kickboxing. During COVID he also fell in love with yoga, as it combined martial-arts style stretching with a bit of personal space.


When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
See more Health & Fitness news