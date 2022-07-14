The first PS Plus update is disappointing for Premium subscribers

Audio player loading…

Sony has revealed a slate of new games heading to PS Plus Extra and Premium as part of the revamped subscription services' first major content update.

Leading the pack of new PS Plus titles is Stray. An upcoming third-person adventure game, you’ll play as a cat exploring a cybercity populated by robots, lots of neon lights and seedy mysteries. It’s the first project from studio BlueTwelve, which was set up by a couple of ex-Ubisoft developers. It’ll be arriving on PS Plus on its launch day, July 19.

Alongside that is Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the PS5 port of the Final Fantasy VII Remake. As well as being optimized to use the DuelSense Wireless Controller’s haptic feedback, packing in several quality-of-life updates, and boasting improved visuals that take advantage of next-gen hardware, it also comes bundled with the Intermission DLC. The PS4 version of the game will also be available, albeit without the expansion.

Also coming is Marvel’s Avengers, Crystal Dynamics' superhero battler that was released to fairly poor reviews. It might not be one of the best co-op games around, but will provide a few hours of fun for you and up to three buddies.

A bunch of older titles will also be added, including five Assassin’s Creed games and Saints Row IV. Find the full list of games below. They’re all due to hit the service on July 19.

Stray | PS5 and PS4

Final Fantasy VII Remake | PS5 and PS4

Marvel's Avengers | PS5 and PS4

Assassin’s Creed Unity | PS4

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag | PS4

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered | PS4

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry | PS4

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection | PS4

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | PS4

Saints Row Gat out of Hell | PS4

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition | PS5

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure | PS4

Jumanji The Video Game | PS4

Paw Patrol on a Roll! | PS4

ReadySet Heroes | PS4

No Heroes Allowed! (PSP)

LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP)

Little to gain

(Image credit: Square Enix / Sony)

PS Plus subscribers will likely be happy to see Stray on the list. The upcoming feline adventure has caused quite a stir among cat lovers, as well as those who like the look of its peculiar and placid environment. Add to that Final Fantasy Intergrade, which only released just over a year ago, and PS5 owners have something to get excited about.

But July’s line-up is disappointing for retro enthusiasts. There’s no new PS1, PS2 or PS3 games coming to the service, leaving anyone who subscribed to PS Plus in the hopes of returning to older games out in the cold.

It also means that PS Plus Premium members aren’t getting much of a return on their high subscription fees. A Premium subscription grants you access to PS Plus’s library of retro games, but with only two PSP titles added to the catalog this month – No Heroes Allowed! and LocoRoco Midnight Carnival – the extra $3 / £2.50 / AU$ 3 monthly cost hardly seems worthwhile.

One sparse month won’t put off most Premium subscribers, who are still exploring the massive library of classic games that PS Plus launched with. But Sony will need to make sure the value of future monthly drops matches Premium’s inflated price. Otherwise, members will be tempted to drop down to the cheaper Extra tier to save themselves some cash.