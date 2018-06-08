The 5 best PC cases of Computex 2018

You can have all the best components in the world, but without the best PC cases , what’s the point? That’s why we decided to show off the five best PC cases we saw this year in Taipei. At Computex 2018 , we got to see a wide range of awesome cases from some of the most renowned chassis manufacturers in the world.

From refreshes of some of our favorite cases to exciting new ones – and, from known quantities, like Phanteks, to newcomers, like Asus – there was a lot to love at the Taipei event. So, sit back, relax and enjoy our rundown of the best PC cases of Computex 2018.