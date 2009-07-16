Penthouse launches first UK HD porn channel

Penthouse has announced that it is to be the first provider of HD adult channels in Europe, with Penthouse HD, Penthouse HD1 and Penthouse HD2 penned in for an autumn release.

As we have strict laws on broadcasted pornographic content, the UK will be getting softcore Penthouse HD channel. The likes of France, Spain and the Netherlands will have access to Penthouse's hardcore HD1 and HD2 channels.

Best adult content

The channels will be released in partnership with PH Media, with Sergey Berdnikov, PH Media Principal saying about the announcement: "We are proud to provide the satellite operator services for the world renowned brand Penthouse. It's also great to be working with such a fast growing IT business as General Satellite."

Anthony L. Previte, COO of FriendFinder Networks, who owns the Penthouse brand said: "The name Penthouse is synonymous with the best adult content in the world. Early on, Penthouse saw the future of the HD market, making the transition of our production exclusively to HD in 2006. Together with PH Media and General Satellite, we're poised to dominate the adult European broadcast market for years to come."

So, there you have it: HD smut for years to come. It's a long way from the fuzzy channels you would 'accidentally' click to on Sky before the service went fully digital. Not that we would know about that sort of thing.

The channels will be available from September, and you can find them via the Eutelsat EUROBIRD 9 A at 9° East's satellite.