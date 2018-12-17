TechRadar's downloads advent calendar: get Incomedia WebSite X5 Start 17 free

The holidays are an expensive time, so we’re bringing you a special treat: a full, free Windows program to download every day until Christmas.

Peel back door number 17 on our free downloads advent calendar to find Incomedia WebSite X5 Start 17 – a drag-and-drop website builder that will help you get your first site up and running before Christmas.

Download Incomedia WebSite X5 Start 17, and install the software. If you're prompted for a license key, click 'Register' (at the top right) on the WebSite X5 Help Center, validate your email address and enter the following address to receive your license key: http://www.websitex5.com/magazine/trstart17en.

Incomedia WebSite X5 Start 17 comes with a set of great-looking templates. Just pick the design you want (or choose a blank one), enter some basic information like your site title and category, then create your site map.

Once that's done, you're ready to start building your pages using Incomedia WebSite X5 Start 17's straightforward site builder. Just drag an element (a text box, picture, HTML5 animation, media file or HTML snippet), then click the ‘Content’ button to edit it.

Incomedia WebSite X5 Start 17 includes a rich text editor, plus a photo editing tool that lets you flip, rotate and apply filters to your images without leaving the program.

When you've finished, you can upload your site to the web via an FTP connection, save it to disk, or save the project file so you can edit it later. Don’t have your own web hosting? Don’t worry – there are free options available from services like 000webhost.com and x10Hosting.

Download provided by Incomedia

