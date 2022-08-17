How to build a website for free: A guide to creating a site on a budget

If you're looking to create a website (opens in new tab), you may be wondering how much it will cost. You can build a good website with a top quality website builder if you are willing to invest time and effort.

Ultimately, though, paid website builders are better since they give you everything you need to create a great website. If you are a small business owner or just starting out, with a paid website builder, you'll have access to more advanced features and tools that will help you create a better website.

Luckily, some of the best website builder (opens in new tab) service providers have something for everyone. Wix (opens in new tab), for example, offers a wide range of services from free to premium packages.

Below, you’ll find tips on how to create, build and maintain a completely free website.

Website builders offering good quality free services

You might want to consider using a website builder for many reasons. Perhaps you don't have the budget to hire a professional web designer, or maybe you don't have the time to learn how to code. Whatever your reasons, there are some great website builders out there that offer good quality free services.

Wix, as mentioned above, is a famous website builder that offers a free plan with plenty of features. You can create a professional-looking website without any prior experience or design skills.

Weebly (opens in new tab) is another great option for those who are looking for an easy-to-use free website builder (opens in new tab). It offers a wide range of templates and features, and you can get started with their free plan.

Squarespace (opens in new tab) is a premium website builder that offers a 14-day free trial. Their platform is very user-friendly, and you'll be able to create a beautiful website in no time.

Ucraft (opens in new tab) is a relatively new website builder, but it's already made quite a name for itself. They offer a free plan with unlimited pages and storage, so you can create a large website without spending a dime.

Finally, WordPress.com is a popular blogging platform (opens in new tab) that can also be used to create a simple website. They offer a free plan with limited features, but it's perfect for those who want to get started online.

Steps on how to build a website for free

1. Decide what kind of website you want to build

There are many different types of websites, such as portfolio, blog, and business websites. Each type of website has additional features and purposes. For example, an ecommerce website sells products and services online, while a portfolio website showcases your work.

2. Find a website builder

A website builder is a service that gives you the tools to create and maintain your site. Many different website hosting services are available, such as WordPress, Wix, Weebly, and Squarespace. You could also benefit from selecting a free website hosting (opens in new tab) service for your site's overall performance.

3. Choose a domain name

Your domain name is your website's address on the internet. It's what people will type into their browser to find your website. For example, the domain name for Google is google.com.

To get a domain name, check if the domain you want is available by doing a whois search. If the domain is available, go to a registrar like GoDaddy or Namecheap and create an account. In the registrar's account, find the page where you can search for domains.

Type in the domain you want and select it from the results. Add the domain to your cart and checkout. When prompted, enter any coupon codes you have to get a discount. Complete checkout and wait for your domain to be registered.

4. Build your website

Now it's time to start building your website! You can use a website builder service like WordPress or Wix to create a website quickly and easily. Just choose a template, add your content, and you're ready!

5. Promote your website

Once your website is live, you'll need to promote it to get traffic. There are a number of ways you can promote your website for free. One way is to use social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to share your content. You can also submit your website to directories and post in forums related to your niche.

Additionally, there are a number of free SEO tools that can help boost traffic to your site, such as Google Analytics and the Yoast SEO plugin. By taking advantage of these free resources, you can increase the visibility of your website and attract more visitors.

Is it possible to truly create a website for free?

Websites are no longer a luxury; they're now necessary for businesses in nearly all industries to remain competitive. But what about the cost? Small businesses often have very tight budgets, and website design and development can be expensive. So is it possible to create a website for free?

The short answer is yes, but it may not be the best solution for your business if you're looking for a professional-looking website to help you grow your brand and attract new customers. There are some great free website builders, but they come with limitations. For example, you may not have access to certain features or customization options such as control over your website’s design and layout. Also with a free website builder, you are usually stuck with the templates that the builder provides. This can limit your ability to create a unique and professional looking website.

If you're serious about growing your business, it's worth investing in a professional website design service (opens in new tab) and development team who can create a custom site that meets your specific business needs. This may cost more upfront, but it will be worth it in the long run as you'll have a great website that functions well and helps you achieve your business goals.

How to get and connect a free domain

Domain names are a key part of any website, so choosing one that represents your brand well is important. A domain name is like your address on the internet; it's how people find you. Once you've chosen a domain name, you can connect it to your website by pointing your DNS (opens in new tab) (domain name system) to your web host.

If you don't have a domain name yet, there are a few ways to get one. You can buy one from a domain registrar (opens in new tab) like GoDaddy (opens in new tab) or Namecheap (opens in new tab) or get one for free with specific hosting plans. A free domain might be the way to go if you're starting out.

Once you have your domain name, setting up DNS is usually pretty simple. Your web host will provide you with DNS settings, which you'll need to add to your domain registrar's account. After that, it can take up to 48 hours for the changes to propagate, but your website should be accessible at your new domain name.

Does creating a free domain affect the SEO of a website?

The answer is, unfortunately, yes. Having a free domain can negatively affect your website's SEO in several ways. One way is that free domains are often associated with spam websites. This means that search engines may view your site as less trustworthy if it uses a free domain name.

Also, free domains typically don't have the same level of customer support or security as paid domains. This can also lead to search engines viewing your site as less reliable.

Finally, free domain names often have shorter lifespans than paid domains, which can signal to search engines that your site is not as well-established as other sites on the web.

Overall, while there are some benefits to using a free domain, the negatives likely outweigh the positives regarding SEO. If you're serious about optimizing your site for search engines, it's generally best to avoid free domains.

However, keep in mind that there are some exceptions to this rule. If you have a minimal budget and need to use a free domain, there are some steps you can take to try and mitigate the negative effects on your SEO.

For example, you can try to get your free domain listed on reliable directories and websites. You can also create high-quality content that is valuable and relevant to your target audience. By taking these measures, you may be able to offset some of the negatives associated with having a free domain name.

Saving in mind

Building your website can be a great way to save money. With a bit of time and effort, you can create a professional-looking website without spending a penny.

However, paid website builders are usually better in the long run since they offer more features and tools to help you create a better website. So if you're serious about building a website, we recommend using paid options.