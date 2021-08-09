Tangerine wins another big NBN provider award

Earlier in the year, our sister site Mozo handed out its best internet provider of the year award to Tangerine, a favourite NBN provider here at TechRadar, and now the telco has cleaned up in another major awards round thanks to its choice NBN plans.

Prestigious comparison site for Australian internet and mobile services, WhistleOut crowned Tangerine its Internet Provider of the Year for 2021, along with three other titles – Best Unlimited NBN Provider, Best Premium NBN Provider and Best Fixed Wireless NBN Provider.

Below is a table comparing each of Tangerine's NBN plans, including its two Fixed Wireless offerings that won the telco its awards.

"Tangerine has been the standout internet provider over the last 12 months," WhistleOut says, "particularly for anyone looking for an NBN connection. Tangerine has consistently offered consumers extremely competitive internet plans for years now, which has resulted in numerous back-to-back WhistleOut Award wins."

While many telcos tend to succeed largely in one area or another (big data, affordable entry-level plans, etc), Tangerine is a rare case of offering some of the most competitive plans across the board, along with truly excellent introductory offers.

At the time of writing, Tangerine holds the throne for the best NBN 25, NBN 50 and NBN 250 plans in TechRadar's researched comparisons thanks to the excellent initial discount, solid ongoing pricing and strong typical evening speeds.

Disclaimer: TechRadar has an affiliate partnership with WhistleOut.