Suck up this amazing deal on an Ecovacs Deebot 900 and save AU$200

Planning to spend your time in isolation doing some much needed home cleaning? You won’t even break a sweat with the Ecovacs Deebot 900 – a robot vacuum cleaner that has all the bells and whistles to pick up those floor nasties without you having to lift a finger.

With the press of one button, the Deebot 900 is off catching all the fur, crumbs, dirt and dust that is lying around your home), leaving you to get on with the more important things (like creating hilarious TikTok videos)

The Deebot 900 is a robot vacuum that also cleans systematically with it’s unique mapping function, so you can program your Deebot to automatically go wherever you need it. With the Ecovacs app, you can easily control this vacuum by instructing it where you would like it to go first, or to only focus on certain rooms.

In addition to this, the Deebot 900 features an auto recharge function and an anti-collision sensor bumper so you know your valuable objects won’t be in any danger. It also runs for a lengthy 110-minutes – a decent amount of time that could easily clean a medium-sized home.

If you have a ‘work smarter, not harder’ mindset, then you’ll love this robot vacuum! Currently available through Ecovacs’ official eBay store, you can grab the Deebot 900 for only AU$599 – that’s a cool saving of AU$200 smack-a-roos!