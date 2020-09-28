Starfield 'leak' could show what Bethesda has planned on Xbox Series X

We haven't heard much about Bethesda's sci-fi RPG Starfield since it was announced at E3 2018, but some new 'leaked' images may have given us our first look at the gaming giant's new IP – assuming they're not fake.

Three images have surfaced on Imgur (via GamesRadar) which are allegedly from the upcoming game. The images show a space ship, a third-person perspective of a character standing beside the ship in astronaut attire (with a stealth and stamina bar in the corner), and the image of some sort of oxygen-come-carbon dioxide meter, which also appears in the corner of the player screen image.

Check out the images below:

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Techradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Take with a grain of salt but some images of Starfield may have just leaked pic.twitter.com/CUcj7lWccrSeptember 26, 2020

There's been no confirmation of any kind that these images of Starfield are the real deal. Assuming they are from the game, it looks like the RPG is going a little more 'hard sci-fi' than we initially expected. Our assumption was Starfield may be more in line with the likes of BioWare's Mass Effect, focusing on a fantasy sci-fi experience instead - but it looks like this may not be the case, even if the ship design here is a little Firefly-like.

The images also suggest that the player will have access to guns and grenades, and that - like in other Bethesda titles - they will have to manage their health and stamina - with the other meter suggesting that they will have to take into account the availability of oxygen also.

PS5 games: all the games confirmed for the PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X games: all the games confirmed for the new Xbox

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: which console should you pick?

What we're hoping

Again, these aren't confirmed to be real images from Starfield, but we're hoping that the game will let us visit various planets, with the ship operating as some kind of hub.

Considering Microsoft has recently acquired the Bethesda's parent company Zenimax, this could give us an idea of what to expect from the gaming giant's offerings on the Xbox Series X - and throws things in the air a bit when it comes to whether Starfield will land on PS5 too.

Hopefully, it's not long until Bethesda gives us an official look at its first new IP in 25 years.