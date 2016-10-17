SoundHound’s new smart speaker hopes to rock you like a Hurricane

Google Home and Amazon Echo have so far soaked up the spotlight as the two main choices for a connected, AI-imbued smart speaker in 2016. But there’s a new third-party candidate in this year’s race called the SoundHound Hurricane that promises to do everything the other two can do for $199 (around £160/AU$260).

The Hurricane, which was unveiled today on Kickstarter , is being developed by Boombotix, an audio company that in the past has produced a number of portable Bluetooth speakers.

According to Boombotix’s Kickstarter page, the Hurricane will use the Hound voice recognition service to process requests and stream audio content via Slacker Radio.

What separates the Hurricane from the Echo or Google Home is the personal algorithm software (PAL) that Boombotix claims will learn your daily routine and tailor playlists to match your current activity.

Like the aforementioned smart speakers, the Hurricane will have a “wake phrase” – in this case, “OK Hound” – and have the ability to answer context-aware queries like “How hot is it in Los Angeles?” and “Where’s the best place to get pizza there?” without repeating location names.

In terms of hardware the SoundHound Hurricane will pack in two full-range drivers, a 10-watt active four-inch subwoofer and a noise-cancelling microphone into its 8.5 x 8 x 5 inch (W x H x D) frame.

The SoundHound Hurricane is available to pre-order on Kickstarter for a limited time for $169 (about £140/$220) and is expected to ship sometime in late December.

Via Engadget