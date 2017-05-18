Sony's ultra-short throw 4K HDR projector is now available in Australia

Revealed at CES 2017, Sony's cutting-edge VPL-VZ1000ES Ultra Short Throw home theatre projector, which can be placed just six inches away from the wall to create a 100-inch (254cm) image, is now available to purchase in Australia.

Capable of native 4K resolutions and HDR 10 visuals, the VPL-VZ1000ES doesn't come cheap – it'll set you back $30,999 for the privilege of walking in front of your projector screen without casting a shadow.

Unlike other projector setups which require a dark, dedicated theatre room in order to produce vivid images, the VPL-VZ1000ES works well in regular living environments, regardless of the natural light coming in through your windows.

This is due to its ability to generate an impressive 2,500 lumens of colour light output, as well as its Z-Phosphor laser light source, which hits peak brightness much quicker than conventional projector lamps.

Its laser light technology also means that this ultra-short throw projector can produce images with an infinite contrast ratio, though there is a catch – since it projects onto a white screen, you'll have to be in a completely darkened room to get truly deep blacks.

The box itself is fairly unassuming, looking a bit like a piece of furniture with dimensions of 925 mm × 218.5 mm × 493.8 mm. You can access its various inputs and outputs, including four HDMI (HDCP 2.2) ports, through a removable plastic panel on its side.

The VPL-VZ1000ES ultra short throw 4K HDR projector can be purchased now through authorised Sony dealers.