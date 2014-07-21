Windows 8.1 Update 2 reportedly set for August 12 - without the Start menu

Microsoft is reportedly gearing up to make the next Windows update, called Windows 8.1 Update 2, available to download for Windows 8.1 users on August 12.

According to a report by Neowin, the release will be a relatively low-key affair and will not reinstate the classic Windows Start menu, a move many thought Microsoft might make following its brief teaser at Build 2014.

The report includes what is apparently leaked Microsoft information obtained by Russian site PCPortal, which claims that the update will arrive quietly on Patch Tuesday and will include minor stability and bug fixes, rather than tweaks to Windows 8.1's user interface.

The update follows Windows 8.1 Update 1, which reinstated desktop and mouse functionality lost with the introduction of Windows 8.

Crossing the Threshold

Even if the information may be as authentic as a herd of pink unicorns, it still falls in line with ZDnet's previous prediction that the update will be outed in August or September.

While you may be in for a pleasant surprise, it's looking increasingly likely that Microsoft is saving its classic Windows-style Start menu for the next major update to Windows, tentatively known as "Windows Threshold" (or Windows 9).

Via WinBeta