Smith Jr vs Vlasov live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere

Joe Smith Jr. and Maxim Vlasov are set to go toe-to-toe for the vacant WBO light heavyweight title, in an intriguing matchup between raw power and experience. Read on as we explain how to watch a Smith vs Vlasov live stream today and catch all the boxing action online from anywhere in the world.

Smith is seen by many as a real-life Rocky figure, having fought his way to the top of the sport after years spent working as a laborer.

The Irish Bomber is still best known for battering boxing legend Bernard Hopkins out of the ring in 2016, but he's more than just a powerful puncher, as he demonstrated while completely outboxing Eleider Alvarez in his last fight in August.

Can Vlasov withstand the American's granite fists? The Russian is the less storied of the two fighters, but his 45-3 record (26 KOs) commands respect and he's faced bigger men than Smith before. The Kill also has the height advantage here, though he hasn't fought in 18 months, his last bout dating all the way back to November 2019.

Whatever happens, there's going to be a new WBO light heavyweight champion of the world, so follow our guide below to watch a Joe Smith Jr. vs Maxim Vlasov live stream online and from anywhere.

How to watch Smith vs Vlasov if you're away from your country

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Smith vs Vlasov anywhere

How to watch Smith Jr vs Vlasov online in the US

Boxing fans based in the US have several options for watching the Smith vs Vlasov fight. It's being shown on ESPN and Spanish-language channel ESPN Deportes, with coverage getting underway at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. If you have ESPN as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream games directly through the ESPN website. This event is being simulcast with ESPN's specialist streaming service, too - ESPN+. It costs just $5.99 per month, but you'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance. You can learn all you need to know and sign up with our dedicated ESPN Plus guide. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN Plus as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the Disney Plus catalog plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers, all for $13.99 a month. Cord-cutters may also want to consider Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels from just $35 a month. Meanwhile, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. Oh yeah...and comes with a free trial, too!

How to watch Smith vs Vlasov: live stream in the UK

Premier Sports 1 is the place to watch the Smith vs Vlasov fight in the UK, with coverage starting at 3am BST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. The channel is available on TV from £10.99 a month through both Sky and Virgin Media. There's also a streaming-only option available, costing £10.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation. Out of the UK but want to watch your usual boxing coverage? Just follow the VPN route as described above and you'll be up and running in no time.

How to watch Smith vs Vlasov: live stream boxing in Canada

In Canada, the Smith vs Vlasov fight is being shown by TSN, but it's online-only. The good news is its TSN Direct streaming service can be had from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone - regardless of whether you have the channel as part of a pay TV package in the country or not. Having said that, existing subscribers should note they can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. TSN's coverage begins at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. Canadian abroad? Then you can use a VPN to magically find themselves back in Canada to live stream boxing just like they would at home.

How to watch Smith vs Vlasov: live stream boxing in Australia

While no linear channel is set to show the fight Down Under, online combat sports Fite.tv streaming service is offering the Smith vs Vlasov fight as a pay-per-view event. In order to watch Smith vs Vlasov, you’ll need to set up a FITE TV account, with the PPV set to cost US$9.99. Out of Australia and need a stream of that PPV? Try a VPN to change your IP location.

The Smith vs Vlasov fight takes place on Saturday, April 10 at the Osage Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The night's main card is set to get underway at 10pm ET / 7pm PT in the US, 3am BST in the UK, and 12pm AEST in Australia.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Smith vs Vlasov ring walk times

Smith vs Vlasov time (US and Canada): 11.15pm ET / 8.15pm PT / 10.15pm CT

Smith vs Vlasov time (UK): 4.15am BST (Sunday, April 11)

Smith vs Vlasov time (Australia): 1.15pm AEST (Sunday, April 11)

