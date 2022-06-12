Seas of Thieves Season 7 revealed in the catchiest sea shanty we’ve heard in a long time

Audio player loading…

Sea of Thieves Season 7 has been announced in a shanty fit for the hardiest sea dog, revealing a bounty of new features coming to the multiplayer pirate game.

Shown during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, Sea of Thieves Season 7 will roll out several new customization options as it lets you become a bona fide captain of your very own ship. Doing so will unlock several new features, including the option to customize your cabin, rename your vessel, and save ship loadouts.

Season 7 will also introduce a new in-game point system that ties into how you sell the loot acquired during your plundering. We expect the new season will, as usual, introduce many new items to unlock through a premium battle pass, too.

But those new features aside, the real star of the show was the announcement itself. Sung by a jolly buccaneer, it’s certainly the best sea shanty we’ve heard in a while. Admittedly, we don't spend much time filling our lungs across Davy Jones’s domain.

Check out the reveal trailer below.

Up to this point, Sea of Thieves has let you pick between several different types of vessels, and outfit them with various decorations. However, there was no persistent ship-ownership system, and its customization options were limited. You’d join a server, spawn with your selected ship, and set sail, regenerating with your trusty boat after death.

We reckon Sea of Thieves is one of the best Xbox Game Pass days. Check it out if you're a member of Microsoft’s gaming subscription service.