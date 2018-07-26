Save big on Xbox One games and Live membership

Hot on the heels of some incredibly fresh Xbox One console deals, Microsoft has announced a mammoth sale on a vast majority of its Xbox One titles, as well as discounted Xbox Live Gold subscriptions.

Running until July 31, this sale means you can save big on titles such as Far Cry 5, Call of Duty: WWII (Gold Edition), Assassin's Creed Origins, and GTA V, along with a 12-month subscription to Xbox Live Gold if you're keen to get amongst the online fray.

An active Xbox Live Gold subscription is needed to get the full discounted price, so we'd suggest grabbing and activating that first before buying any games, but the prices are still reduced (just not as much) if you don't have Gold membership.

Below are some of the best deals we could find, but if you want to do some more digging yourself, browse Microsoft's extensive range of on-sale titles.

Xbox Live Gold 12-month subscription | was $79.95, now $53 If you're looking to play any of the Xbox One's incredible titles online, you're going to need a Xbox Live Gold subscription, and there is no better value right now than getting this year-long subscription at 31% off. It'll also help out with some further discounts on the sales below. For comparison, a single month will cost you $10.95 at the moment, so the 12-month discount is truly worthwhile.View Deal

Assassin's Creed Origins | was $99.95, now $49.98 Everyone's favourite assassin-oriented franchise has now taken us to Ancient Egypt for our parkour romping and sword-wielding antics. Explore the enchanting pyramids, sail down the Nile, or maybe just get into some fights with crocodiles – the choice is yours. $59.97 without Xbox Live Gold membershipView Deal

DOOM and Wolfenstin II: The New Colossus bundle | was $120.45, now $39.75 There are a few bundles on offer in this sale, but few of them are as enticing as this power couple. If you're into intense first-person shooters then this is a must. $48.18 without Xbox Live Gold membershipView Deal

Far Cry 5 | was $99.95, now $66.97 Get back amongst it in the latest Far Cry title, with open-world freedom and plenty of story-driven action. Instead of the tropical jungles or Himalayas, however, this time you're headed to Hope County, Montana. $74.96 without Xbox Live Gold membershipView Deal

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience | was $39.94, now $19.98 The fifth main instalment in the Metal Gear Solid franchise is a doozy, and this definitive experience collection gives it to you in all its glory – the original Phantom Pain title, the Ground Zeroes prologue, Metal Gear Online, and all other DLC for the title. $23.97 without Xbox Gold Live membershipView Deal

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition | was $49.95, now $7.49 A fresh take on the first-person shooter genre, Titanfall 2 took the multiplayer world by storm on release and at this price, it's way too good to pass up. The Ultimate Edition includes all Deluxe Edition content and a Jump Start pack which helps you join the competitive fray right away. $12.49 without Xbox Live Gold membershipView Deal