Save AU$150 and escape the lockdown this long weekend with the HTC Vive Cosmos

If you’re stuck inside and craving the outside world, the HTC Vive Cosmos can transport you to the great outdoors without you ever having to leave your living room.

With this virtual reality headset, you can dive into your creative space, immerse yourself in exciting worlds (like Half-Life: Alyx’s dystopian City 17), find new ways to learn and even stay active.

The Microsoft Store is currently offering the Cosmos for AU$150 less than the recommended retail price – something that we don’t see often on this impressive VR set.

It is worth noting that HTC recently released the updated Vive Cosmos Elite, a decent (albeit expensive) upgrade. As the Cosmos series has modular faceplates, it is possible to upgrade to the Elite version for around AU$300 – something to keep in mind if you're keen to enter the world of virtual reality.

The HTC Cosmos also boasts a 2880x1700 LCD display and 'inside-out' tracking, which basically means you won’t need a base station.