Samsung's upgraded 4K Blu-ray player is ready to rock Down Under

Having launched recently in the US and UK, Samsung's UBD-M9500 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player is now available to purchase in Australia.

Stepping its game up on the affordable UBD-K8500 player it debuted last year, the UBD-M9500 boasts a number of new and impressive features, including a new Private Cinema Mode which lets you pair wireless Bluetooth headphones directly to the device, 360-degree photo and video viewing capability, and the ability to stream content from the device directly to compatible mobile devices.

On top of these features, the UBD-M9500 also sports a more attractive user interface that you can use without stopping the content you're currently watching.

A redesigned interface

Being a Samsung player, the UBD-M9500 is also designed for seamless integration with Samsung's 4K TV range, with its HDR capabilities especially tuned for Samsung's QLED tellies. It's also compatible with Samsung's Smart Hub and One Remote user interface.

The UBD-M9500 also promises studio quality sound, with support for 192 kHz/24bit without down sampling, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio formats (Bitstream output).

You can pick up the UBD-M9500 $599 now from selected retailers. On top of this, Samsung has also launched the less expensive UBD-M8500, which costs $449 but lacks Private Cinema Mode and 360-degree playback.