Trending
Brands

Samsung's Galaxy Book 2 is available in Australia at long last

By Tablets  

Say hello to the Galaxy Book: Vol. 2

null
Image credit: Samsung

Released in the US back in November 2018, Samsung's second generation Galaxy Book has finally arrived on Australian shores, available to purchase starting today (February 26). 

As the first Samsung 2-in-1 to be powered by a Qualcomm 'system on a chip' (Snapdragon 850 to be exact), the Windows 10-powered Galaxy Book 2 brings LTE connectivity via the processor's built-in modem.

Galaxy Book 2 users also get 4GB of memory, 128GB of solid-state storage, a 12-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2,160 x 1,440-pixel resolution and AKG-tuned twin speakers with built-in Dolby Atmos.

And, unlike most other 2-in-1s on the market, accessories like the device's S Pen stylus and detachable keyboard cover are included in the box. Customers who pick up the Galaxy Book 2 before March 31, 2019 will also receive a bonus Samsung Multiport Adapter (valued at $179) at no extra cost.

Priced at $1,599, the Galaxy Book 2 is available from Samsung's online store and via Telstra. The device will also be coming to Vodafone stores, though a precise date has yet to be determined.

See more Tablets news