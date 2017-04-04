Project Scorpio's specs could be revealed sooner than you think

Update: It looks like those rumors of a Thursday reveal were true! Eurogamer has tweeted to confirm that both it and Digital Foundry will be publishing exclusive Project Scorpio details on Thursday April 6 at 2pm BST and 6am PST.

To clear up the speculation: @digitalfoundry will have an exclusive Xbox Scorpio reveal on @eurogamer this Thursday at 2pm UK / 6am Pacific. pic.twitter.com/S6xxT2YCcnApril 4, 2017

It’s looking increasingly less likely that we’re going to have to go through the long wait until E3 2017 to get some solid details on Microsoft’s upcoming Project Scorpio console.

According to a report from Windows Central, a “major gaming outlet” has visited Microsoft for details on the console’s internals “ahead of a planned exclusive blowout of coverage.”

At the beginning of March, head of Xbox Phil Spencer stated that Microsoft was looking into revealing the console’s specs ahead of its June 11 E3 showcase as "doing everything at E3 would be difficult."

As early as this week

Windows Central is suggesting that the specs could actually be revealed as soon as this week, but it’s worth taking that with a pinch of salt for the moment.

It doesn’t, however, seem entirely unlikely that we could see the specs for the console revealed in the next few weeks, leaving Microsoft free to dedicate its E3 presentation to showing exactly how these specs translate into real-world performance.

Already we know that Project Scorpio will run at 6 teraflops and will drop the Xbox One's ESRAM for 12GB of GDDR5 memory. The spec reveal, therefore, would clear up any CPU questions for us.

Something we’re unlikely to see revealed as a feature of Project Scorpio is upgradeable components. When asked on Twitter if he thought such a thing would be a possibility, Phil Spencer replied that “The idea that users will open up a console and change compute components inside seems like a stretch to me.”

@HOLYFRIEDMONKEY The idea that users will open up a console and change compute components inside seems like a stretch to me.April 2, 2017

Apparently, Forza Motorsport 7 will be one of the main titles Microsoft will use to show off the 4K visuals and power of Project Scorpio.

Windows Central has also previously reported that other mainline titles for the console will include Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Call of Duty, FIFA, Madden, Battlefront 2, Red Dead Redemption 2 which would certainly make for a good E3 showcase.