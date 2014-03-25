Sony won't use Android Wear for its smartwatches - for now

Sony has confirmed that it won't be using Android Wear for its future smartwatches, planning to continue on with its own Android-based software instead.

Update: After one Twitter-based statement un-ruling out an Android Wear watch from Sony, the company has issued an official update.

It now says that it may or may not make an Android Wear device or it may or may not just stick with its own Android-based OS. The full statement reads:

"We're excited about the potential of Android Wear to extend the mobile OS experience into wearable devices. While we are currently focused on our in-market wearable offering, including SmartWatch 2, we continue to work closely with Google as a key partner and continue to evaluate opportunities across a number of areas as we extend our SmartWear Experience."

Original story continues...

While Motorola and LG have leapt aboard the good ship Android Wear, and HTC, Samsung and Asus have signed on as partners, Sony has held back.

Turns out, that's because it's already pumped plenty of resources into its existing software and isn't about to just fall in line with Google.

"We've already invested time and resources on this platform and we will continue in that direction," Ravi Nookala, Sony Mobile's US head, told Cnet.

But with Sony going its own way on smartwatches, are we in for another round of Fragmented Android World?