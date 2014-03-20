Samsung Gear Fit, Gear 2 and Gear 2 Neo gets priced in the US

Samsung's latest bushel of wearable devices has been given pricing and release details in the US.

The Gear 2, Gear 2 Neo and Gear Fit are all opening up for pre-order through US telco AT&T starting from Friday.

The sleek Gear Fit will run US$199 (or about AU$220) , and the Galaxy Gear's follow-up costs US$299 (about AU$330). The pared down Gear 2 Neo nabs a US$199 price tag (again, around AU$220).

The US telco expects shipping for the wearables to begin in early April. The carrier is also running a promo offer for US$50 off a Gear 2 or Gear 2 Neo with the purchase of an S5.