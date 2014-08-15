Huawei's first wearable lands in Australia, Ascend P7 to follow

Huawei is now in the wearable game

Huawei's first wearable, the TalkBand B1, is available in Australia starting today, while the Ascend P7 will be available from August 18.

Huawei unveiled the TalkBand B1, a wristband with a 1.4-inch flexible OLED display, earlier this year at MWC 2014.

Huawei is calling the TalkBand B1 a "hybrid smartband", because while its main focus is fitness, the TalkBand B1 also comes with a detachable Bluetooth earpiece, which can be used for taking calls.

On the fitness side of things, the band will keep track of sleep patterns, steps taken, calories burned and so on.

The device supports Android 2.3 and up, and iOS 5.0 and up. You can pick one the hybrid smartband through Dick Smith for $179.

Huawei Ascending

Huawei also announced today that the Ascend P7 will be landing in Australia on Monday, August 18 at Harvey Norman for $549.

The Ascend P7 sports a 5-inch full HD LCD display, matching the Galaxy S5, One M8 and Xperia Z2 with its pixel density of 445ppi.

The successor to last year's Ascend P6, and Huawei has upped the premium design on the P7 with Gorilla Glass 3 on both the front and rear of the handset, and a super slim metal frame.

A 1.8GHz proprietary quad-core processor powers the Ascend P7, along with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, LTE connectivity, microSD slot, 2,500mAh battery and Android 4.4 KitKat

You also get a 13MP Sony 4th gen BSI sensor on the back and an 8MP front facing snapper.