Pinterest now offers breathing exercises if your searches suggest you're stressed

If your Pinterest searches suggest that you're stressed, the site will now offer 'emotional well-being activities' to help you feel better.

When you search for something like 'stress quotes', 'work anxiety' or something else that indicates that you're feeling blue, you'll be presented with various exercises created in partnership with Brainstorm, the Stanford Lab for Mental Health Innovation.

These include step-by-step mindfulness and breathing exercises, which are intended as an interactive way to help improve your mood.

"The experience is not meant to replace professional care," product manager Annie Ta said in a blog post, "but it may help someone if they need support."

The update is rolling out to mobile app users in the US right now, and the company hopes to expand it worldwide soon.

Sharing is caring?

This isn't the first time Pinterest has stepped in to take action on users' searches. Earlier this year, the site took dramatic action to tackle the spread of misinformation by refusing to return results when users search for controversial topics like vaccination. Instead of seeing links to articles containing potentially misleading advice, users are presented with a blank, white page.

“We’re a place where people come to find inspiration, and there is nothing inspiring about harmful content, said Pinterest's public policy and social impact manager Ifeoma Ozoma. “Our view on this is we’re not the platform for that.”