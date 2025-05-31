This AI platform claims to 'understand' human emotions and sense stress and anxiety: here's what you need to know
Kopernica senses stress, anxiety and adapts to the user’s emotional state
- Kopernica AI platform tracks over 790 body points
- Combines vision, voice, and psychology to “understand” complex human emotions
- Continuously learns users' emotional patterns to personalize its responses with empathy
In recent years, artificial intelligence has rapidly advanced in understanding human language and behavior, yet the challenge of truly grasping human emotions remains a frontier.
However Neurologyca says its new AI system can “understand” human emotions, sense stress and anxiety, and adapt accordingly.
Kopernica integrates multiple sensory inputs and, unlike traditional AI which relies primarily on text or speech, uses a combination of computer vision, natural language processing, and personality modeling.
Multi-Modal Sensing
The system monitors over 790 points of reference on the human body, seven times more than comparable market solutions.
By using 3D pattern recognition, it can record subtle body language and facial expressions.
In order to find emotional clues that go beyond words, it also examines vocal tone and rhythmic patterns.
Furthermore, Kopernica continuously learns an individual’s emotional trends and interaction preferences.
This enables the system to personalize and be more empathetic in engagement over time.
Such multi-modal signal fusion is touted as the first technology to combine visual, auditory, and psychological signals to infer complex states like motivation, cognitive load, stress, and attention.
"Today’s AI systems understand what we say, but they can’t understand how we feel," said Juan Graña, Co-founder and CEO of Neurologyca.
"With Kopernica, we’ve created the human context layer that will empower these systems to not only capture nuanced human emotions but respond with empathy, adapt their behavior, and genuinely enhance the human-machine relationship.”
The promise of an emotionally smart AI is attractive, but the huge question remains: Can AI really understand human emotions in any meaningful sense?
The human capacity is very complex. It is shaped by history, context, individual nuance and cultural dimensions that even the most advanced AI system will overlook.
It goes beyond simply detecting anxiety or stress markers from micro-expressions and vocal patterns. The interpretation of what caused these expressions and the appropriate response is an issue that most likely requires human judgment.
There is also the issue of privacy. Neurologyca claims Kopernica performs real-time processing locally on devices, anonymizing data and ensuring no identifiable information is stored or shared without explicit consent.
Yet, any system that claims to consistently monitor human physiological and psychological signals, especially in public settings, will always have privacy issues to deal with.
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
