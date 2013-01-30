Fuji boasts world's fastest autofocus with new travel snappers

Fuji has introduced two new cameras at this week's CP+ Japanese trade show, both featuring long zooms.

First up, the Finepix F900EXR is a travel zoom camera, with a 20x optical zoom lens in a compact and slimline body. It also features a powerful new EXR-CMOS II 16 million pixel sensor with extra fast Phase Detection AF and an EXR Processor II.

The new Intelligent Hybrid AF system is apparently capable of focusing in as little as 0.05 seconds when employing the new Phase Detection AF which uses special new pixels that have been added to the sensor. The camera automatically switches between Phase Detection AF and Contrast Detection AF depending on the subject and scene.

Performance has been boosted by the new EXR processor, with Fujifilm promising a super-fast startup time of 1.1 second, interval time between shots of 0.5 seconds and a burst-mode rate of 11 fps (for a maximum of 5 frames).

The 20x optical zoom lens combines with Intelligent Digital Zoom for up to a 40x zoom, giving an equivalent focal length ranging from 25mm at the wide angle up to 500mm at the telephoto end of the optic.

Advanced CMOS-shift image stabilisation is designed to reduce the blurring which often occurs at long focal lengths because of camera shake or subject movement.

Inbuilt Wi-Fi technology allows for the transfer of images and movies to smartphones, tablets and computers. You can also back up your photos on your home PC wirelessly.

Creative features such as double exposure and digital filters including Dynamic Tone and Toy Camera and Motion Panorama are also included. Film simulation mode lets you choose from five different combinations. Interestingly, the F900EXR can also shoot in raw format.

On the back of the camera is a 3 inch 920,000 dot LCD screen.

The Fujifilm F900EXR price will be £279.99/US$441/AU$421 and will be available from April.

Travel friendly

Second up is a bridge camera, the Finepix S4800, which features a 30x optical zoom which offers 24-720mm in 35mm equivalent terms.

The S4800 features a 16 million pixel 1/2.3 inch CCD sensor along with Scene Recognition Auto and autofocusing speeds as fast as 0.3 seconds and start-up times of 1.3 seconds.

HD video recording is available at 720p, while the ability to shoot in fully manual and semi-automatic modes is also included.

Powered by AA batteries, the Fujifilm Finepix S4800 price will be £149.99/US$236/AU$225 and will be available from April.