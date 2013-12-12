Sony: 'Android 4.3 update is around the corner'

The newest beans are nearly here

Owners of Sony smartphones are waiting with baited breath for an upgrade to the latest version of Jelly Bean, with reports suggesting the update for the Xperia Z1 has been certified.

According to Xperia Blog the Android 4.3 upgrade for Sony's latest flagship model has passed through the PTCRB testing system, which means it should be with us in the coming weeks.

A Sony spokesperson told TechRadar: "After sharing our latest upgrade plans last month, Sony's Android 4.3 Jelly Bean upgrade is around the corner, set to kick off throughout December.

"We'll be sharing more details and plans on Android 4.4 KitKat in the New Year"

Phones in line

The statement Sony released in November confirmed that a range of handsets would be getting the Android 4.3 update.

"We're pleased to tell you that we'll start rolling Android 4.3 for Xperia Z, Xperia ZL, Xperia ZR, Xperia Tablet Z, Xperia SP, Xperia Z Ultra and Xperia Z1 from next month."

It went on to reveal which devices will be first in line for an Android 4.4 upgrade next year.

"The first raft of Xperia products that we'll make Android 4.4 Kit Kat available for are: Xperia Z, Xperia ZL, Xperia Tablet Z, Xperia Z Ultra and Xperia Z1."

We just hope Sony has done a better job with Android 4.3 than Samsung, who has been dogged by issues on the Galaxy S4 and Galaxy S3.